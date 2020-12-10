Oklahoma AG requests 20 times more money in Johnson & Johnson opioid case

"Enough is enough. As Oklahomans have continued to suffer and die, all eyes are now on this case," they wrote in their brief. "The State of Oklahoma cannot — and will never — abate this crisis unless the Judgment is affirmed."

The attorneys were harshly critical of Johnson & Johnson's claim that the judge improperly held it liable for the entire crisis in Oklahoma.

"Small players don't spend millions sending their sales representatives into doctors' offices more than 150,000 times; small players don't become the largest supplier of opioid ingredients in the United States and small players do not offer up $5 billion to settle with the other 40-plus states to avoid another trial," attorneys wrote.

The case is being closely watched. In October, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Tort Reform Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and others weighed in on the case in support of Johnson & Johnson.

The chamber and tort reform association warned justices that the decision last year "promises trouble for businesses in the State."