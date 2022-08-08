Okie Girls Hair Co. joins Coweta Chamber

A long-established Coweta salon has become the newest member of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

Okie Girls Hair Co., located at 13761 S. State Hwy. 51 in the Oak Grove Center, joined the business organization in July.

On Monday, Aug. 1, owner and stylist Jessica Church was joined by salon staff, several chamber members and city leaders for a membership ribbon cutting celebration.

Church opened her salon in 2014. The family-friendly business serves women, men and children with everything from haircuts, color and extensions by stylists to facial care services and makeup by an esthetician on staff. Waxing is also offered.

The business owner admits Coweta “has been good to us” over the years.

“I’m excited to be a part of the chamber and to see what it has to bring for us,” Church said.

Okie Girls Hair Co. is open Tuesday through Saturday by appointment with occasional Sunday and Monday hours. Walk-ins are welcome and will be taken when openings are available. To learn more or to make an appointment, call 918-279-8992.