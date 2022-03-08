The state basketball tournament is this week and Barry offers his breakdown on the 6A-4A boys. Plus, his quick thoughts on TU basketball, MLB lockout and Owasso baseball.
OK Preps Extra podcast: Barry Lewis makes his state tournament picks
