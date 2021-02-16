Oilers veteran Adam Pleskach believes the team is back in winning form

Tulsa Oilers veteran Adam Pleskach has seen and experienced a lot in his eight years playing with the team.
With COVID-19 ending the 2019-20 season early and forcing a late start to 2020-21, this is a season unlike any other.
But Pleskach takes it all in stride.
“Because of those eight years, you kind of learn to roll with the punches and adjust to the times,” Pleskach said after the season's first 20 games that saw several players diagnosed with COVID-19. “The guys are on board, and we are playing our games and traveling.”
The fact that Tulsa is one of just 14 ECHL teams playing this season is not lost on Pleskach.
“Our league had a plan in place and started before the American Hockey League and the NHL,” he said. “I give them some credit for figuring it out. It has gone fairly smooth.”
When the Oilers play Kansas City on Wednesday, which starts a three-game homestand, the team will be at full strength for the first time in nearly a month.
“We started off the season kind of middle-of-the-road, and then we won four or five games in a row,” Pleskach said. “We went to Rapid City, and for the next two weeks we had between 8 and 12 players out with COVID, plus our two coaches. We brought in some guys from the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) and we got through it.”
With much of the team on quarantine and no coaches on the bench, Tulsa went on a nine-game losing streak.
“Playing with new players and fewer players and no coaches, myself and others tried our best to run the bench,” Pleskach said of the Oilers adjusting to the quarantine. “It really does show you that you need an experienced coach behind the bench. We laugh about it now, but with four games that week, it did not go well. We did not get to practice because we had so many games.
“Most of the team has had COVID, so for the most part we don’t run that risk. I think there is only five of us left that have not had it.”
Coming off a recent four-game winning streak, Pleskach feels the Oilers are back on the winning track.
“We came off a five game road trip where we went 4-1,” Pleskach said. “It is not good we lost those nine games, but we are definitely back on track and there are a lot of games to go.
“I like our team right now. It is rare when our number one problem is scoring goals. We lost all those one-goal games. We probably had the lowest scoring average in the league because of that. Our defense and goaltenders are playing really well. The last five games we figured out how to score more goals.”
Pleskach has always been a leader when it comes to scoring goals for the Oilers. In eight years he has played in 486 games in a Oilers uniform, scoring 198 goals and picking up 199 assists. He currently leads the ECHL in shots taken at 99.
“I credit myself to getting pucks to the net,” the 32-year old said. “I may be shooting more than I should when I could be looking somewhere else to make a play. I am starting to look more to them.”
Pleskach lives by the philosophy that you can’t score if you don’t shoot.
“That is what I tell myself,” Pleskach said with a smile.
And he feels like there are many more shots in his career to come.
“I am getting older but I feel great,” he said. “We are picking up steam now. We are just going to keep building. I think we are going to get in the playoffs."