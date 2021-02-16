Oilers veteran Adam Pleskach believes the team is back in winning form

With much of the team on quarantine and no coaches on the bench, Tulsa went on a nine-game losing streak.

“Playing with new players and fewer players and no coaches, myself and others tried our best to run the bench,” Pleskach said of the Oilers adjusting to the quarantine. “It really does show you that you need an experienced coach behind the bench. We laugh about it now, but with four games that week, it did not go well. We did not get to practice because we had so many games.

“Most of the team has had COVID, so for the most part we don’t run that risk. I think there is only five of us left that have not had it.”

Coming off a recent four-game winning streak, Pleskach feels the Oilers are back on the winning track.

“We came off a five game road trip where we went 4-1,” Pleskach said. “It is not good we lost those nine games, but we are definitely back on track and there are a lot of games to go.

“I like our team right now. It is rare when our number one problem is scoring goals. We lost all those one-goal games. We probably had the lowest scoring average in the league because of that. Our defense and goaltenders are playing really well. The last five games we figured out how to score more goals.”