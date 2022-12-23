Oilers use three unanswered to top Americans

The Tulsa Oilers overcame a 2-goal deficit to defeat the Allen Americans 3-2 at the BOK Center on Thursday night.

Allen's Aiden Brown tallied a power-play goal 12:53 into the game. putting the Americans on the board first, despite Tulsa out shooting Allen 15-6 in the opening period.

Mikael Robidoux followed with a goal of his own for Allen 7:12 into the second. The Tulsa rally began when Eddie Matsushima scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in the frame to cut the Allen lead to 2-1.

Tyler Poulsen leveled the game when he slipped a rebound past Kevin Mandolese 2:36 into the third. Matsushima scored his second goal of the game and the game winner less than three minutes later, and Tulsa held on for nearly 15 scoreless minutes to secure the win.

Thursday

OILERS 3, AMERICANS 2

Allen;1;1;0;--;2

Tulsa;0;1;2;--;3

1st Period: 1, Allen, Brown 9 (Hargrove, Myllari), 13:53 (PP). Penalties-Kromm Tul (slashing), 11:56; Gally Aln (roughing, roughing), 16:18; Leef Tul (roughing), 16:18; Young Aln (slashing), 17:47.

2nd Period: 2, Allen, Robidoux 1 7:12 (SH). 3, Tulsa, Matsushima 13 (Boudrias, Hilderman), 19:52 (PP). Penalties-Myllari Aln (tripping), 6:44; Bean Tul (slashing), 8:14; Robidoux Aln (roughing), 12:23; Kromm Tul (roughing), 12:23; Matsushima Tul (charging), 13:12; Crone Aln (high-sticking), 13:49; Robidoux Aln (fighting - major), 14:34; Kromm Tul (fighting - major), 14:34; Young Aln (slashing), 19:33.

3rd Period: 4, Tulsa, Poulsen 4 (Gilmour, Sadowy), 2:36. 5, Tulsa, Matsushima 14 (Soper), 5:33 (SH). Penalties-Golod Tul (high-sticking), 4:24; Pochiro Aln (roughing), 8:47.

Shots on Goal: Allen 6-10-7-23. Tulsa 15-14-15-44. Power Play Opportunities: Allen 1-4; Tulsa 1-6. Goalies: Allen, Mandolese 2-1-0-0 (44 shots-41 saves). Tulsa, Ellis 6-4-4-0 (23 shots-21 saves). A: 4,309. Referee: Sam Heidemann.