Oilers use third-period goals to sink Americans

Two third-period goals lifted the Tulsa Oilers past the Allen Americans, 4-2, on Saturday night in ECHL action at the BOK Center.

After the Americans tied it at 2-2 four minutes into the final period, Jordan Ernst scored on an assist by Alex Gilmour with 6:36 to go to put the Oilers back in front. Mike McKee and Adam Pleskach assisted on Ryan DaSilva’s insurance empty-net goal with 23 seconds left in regulation to clinch it for Tulsa.

Following Allen’s opening goal in the first minute, Tulsa tied it at 1-1 midway through the second period as Dylan Sadowy assisted on Jack Dormeus’s goal. DaSilva put the Oilers ahead 2-1 eight minutes later via Pleskach and Carson Denomie.

The Oilers moved to 15 wins, 12 losses on the season, good for fourth place in the Mountain Division. They are scheduled to play Sunday at home against the Kansas City Mavericks. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

Allen 1 0 1 - 2

Tulsa 0 2 2 — 4

First period: 1, Allen, Jerome 4 (Beaulieu, Gould), 0:24. Penalties: Asuchak Aln (roughing), 20:00; Soper Tul (roughing), 20:00.