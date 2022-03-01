Oilers update: Rob Murray reaches coaching milestone

Notes: Saturday's win over Rapid City came in Oilers head coach Rob Murray's 1,000th game as a pro head coach. Murray is in his fifth season with Tulsa and has a 157-130-43 record with the Oilers. His overall record is 505-383-113 (.561). ... Tulsa is coming off a 1-2 home weekend against Rapid City and is 2-6-1-1 in its past 10 games. The Oilers' opponents this week, however, are also struggling as Rapid City is 4-5-1-0 in its past 10 while Kalamazoo is 2-8. .... The Oilers gave up 11 second-period goals in the three-game series against Rapid City. ... In a bit of bad timing for the Oilers, both of their losses last weekend came in goalie Josef Korenar's only two appearances for Rapid City before returning to Tucson of the AHL. Korenar played in 10 NHL games for San Jose last season. ... Tulsa's Adam Pleskach has five goals in his past six games. ...The Oilers drew 22,310 fans to the series against Rapid City, including 11,525 in Saturday's win. Tulsa ranks fourth in the ECHL with an average attendance of 5,553 -- behind Toledo, Fort Wayne and Jacksonville. ... Anthony Petruzzelli has played in 229 consecutive games since joining Fort Wayne in 2018. ... Kalamazoo's Logan Lambdin is tied for third in ECHL among rookies with 20 goals. ... The Wings are 14-1 when leading after two periods.