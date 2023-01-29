Oilers snap three-game losing streak with 7-3 victory over Allen

After two nights on the road and losing to Allen 5-4 in overtime and 6-0, the Tulsa Oilers battled back with a collective effort to defeat the Americans 7-3 Sunday at the BOK Center.

After going up 3-0 early in the game the Oilers added four more goals in the third period to keep the Americans at bay.

“Last night (Saturday) we were licking our wounds from a 4-2 lead on Friday with 1:12 left in the game and we lost in overtime,” recalled Oilers coach Rob Murray. “Out of the three games we are probably one point short of where we should have been. Friday was tough to bounce back from and we did not do that.

“It could have gone the same way tonight, but the guys showed up, and it was a really good game by a lot of guys. And that is what we need, a collective effort.

“Friday there was drop off from the good guys and poor ones. If we can just find that average and everybody play a good game. That is what I thought we did this evening. It paid off for us.”

Leading 3-1 after two periods, Veteran Jack Combs pulled the Americans within one (3-2) with a power play goal just 48 seconds into the third period. But the Oilers quickly answered with Blake McLaughlin picking up his second goal of the night at 3:13 to put the Oilers up 4-2. Allen came right back with a power play goal from Colton Hargrove at 4:46 leaving the Oilers with a slim 4-3 lead. Once again the Oilers answered on a shot from the face-off circle by Michael Farren for a 5-3 lead at 8:15. Tag Bertuzzi, who picked up a hat track on Friday, added two empty net goals for the final margin of victory.

Five Oilers in all took part in the scoring with Blake McLaughlin adding two goals.

“I asked the guys tonight to just try. We need a better try and we got that,” Murray said.

McLaughlin, who came to the Oilers from San Diego 10 games ago, picked up a pass from Chris Perna at the edge of the goal crease and fired past Americans goalie Chase Perry to put the Oilers up 1-0 at 2:45 of the first period. The Oilers went up 2-0 at 4:48 when Jackson Leef scored on a power play for his sixth goal of the season. Dante Sheriff gave the Oilers their second power play goal of the period and a 3-0 lead at 14:21 on a shot from the side of the goal crease.

Kris Myllari put the Americans on the scoreboard at 18:52 of the second period with a shot that went in behind Oilers goalie Daniel Mannella.

OILERS 7, AMERICANS 3

Allen;0;1;2;--;3

Tulsa;3;0;4;--;7

First Period: 1, Tulsa, McLaughlin 3 (Perna, Hilderman) 2:45. 2, Leaf 6 (Poulsen, Supryka) 4:48 (pp). 3, Tulsa, Sheriff 6 (McLaughlin, Bean) 14:21 (pp). Penalties: Allen, Saucerman (tripping) 2:55. Tulsa, Sheriff (slashing) 6:39. Tulsa, Stewart (holding) 10:45. Allen, Massicotte (holding) 13:06. Tulsa, Matsushima (holding) 16:34.

Second Period: 4, Allen, Myllari 3 (McAuley, Sauceman) 18:52. Penalties: Allen, Gould (slashing) 2:27. Allen, Hargrove (boarding) 10:01. Tulsa, Bean (holding) 12:36. Tulsa, Leef (interference) 19:37.

Third Period: 5, Allen, Combs 22 (Hargrove, Bernard) :48. 6, Tulsa, McLaughlin 4 (Sheriff) 3:14. 7, Allen, Hargrove 17 (Finlay, Combs) 4:46 (pp). 8, Tulsa, Farren 8 (Matsushima) 8:15. 9, Tulsa, Bertuzzi 12 (McLaughlin, Poulsen) 18:15 (en). 10, Tulsa, Bertuzzi 13 (Golod) 18:46 (en). Penalties: Tulsa, Bean (delay of game) 4:26. Allen, Gagnon (tripping) 5:24. Allen, Robidoux (roughing double minor) 19:15. Tulsa, Hilderman (roughing double minor, inciting misconduct) 19:15.

Power Plays: Allen, 2-6. Tulsa, 2-5.

Shots: Allen, 9-9-11—29. Tulsa, 13-15-11—39.

Saves: Allen, Perry, 10-15-7—32. Tulsa, Mannella, 9-8-9—26.

Referee: Logan Gruhl. A: 5,542.