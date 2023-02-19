WICHITA —The Tulsa Oilers defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday night.

Tag Bertuzzi tallied his 10th as an Oiler in his 11th game, deflecting a back-door feed from Karl Boudrias and above former Oiler Brad Arvanitis on the power play 13:45 into the period. Bertuzzi’s goal was the lone of the first period.

The middle frame was scoreless from both teams.

Quinn Preston leveled the game 1-1 1:03 into the final frame, ripping a top shelf shot on the power play. Max Golod answered 15 seconds after, finishing a rebound off a Boudrias shot. Logan Nijhoff dragged the puck beyond Arvanitis before tucking it past the goal line to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead.

Alex Gilmour blasted a chance beyond Arvanitis just 1:12 after, putting the Oilers up by three. Peter Bates tapped in a six-on-five goal as a Thunder power play expired with 27 seconds remaining, bringing the score-4-2 in the Oilers’ favor. Golod iced the game with his second of the night, an empty netter with four seconds left.

Daniel Mannella stopped 34 of 36, not allowing any goals at true even strength.