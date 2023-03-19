RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Tulsa Oilers lost 3-1 to the Rapid City Rush at the Monument on Saturday night.

Zach Court scored the only goal of the opening period 8:33 in, slipping a chance through Riley Morris after a Logan Nelson crossbar denial caromed onto Court’s blade.

Blake Bennett notched his first professional goal 4:58 into the second, putting the Rush up 2-0. Eddie Matsushima halved Rapid City’s lead to 2-1, unleashing a wrister past Adam Carlson 2:43 into the back half of the game.

Marcinew netted his 28th of the season — an empty-net goal — to finalize the 3-1 Rush victory.

The Oilers will play at Kansas City on Friday and Saturday nights, before hosting Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.

