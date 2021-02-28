Oilers fall behind and can't catch up in 5-2 loss to Kansas City

Not much went right for the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday until the final eight minutes of their game with Kansas City at the BOK Center.
Trailing 5-0 going into the third period, the Oilers scored two quick goals and had a third waved off. But it was not enough to stop the Mavericks from posting a 5-2 victory before a crowd of 2,842.
It was the sixth time in eight games the Oilers have lost to the Mavericks this season.
“We battled hard throughout the game. It did not help they scored in 25 seconds,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of a goal by the Mavericks' Kris Myllari that went into the net off a deflection in the opening minute.
At 15:59 of the first period, and with Oilers forward Justin Taylor serving an interference penalty, Lane Scheidl took advantage with a power-play goal that put Kansas City up 2-0.
“You should be able to recover from that,” Murray said. “After the second goal we are scrambling and down 2-0. But we didn’t give up. That is a good sign.”
The Mavericks capitalized again in the second period for a 3-0 lead on a shot from Adam Brady that sailed over the left shoulder of Oilers goaltender Devin Williams.
“Their third goal was a very soft goal that took the wind out of our sails,” Murray said. “But we kept fighting and did a good job on the penalty kill. That is all I can ask for.”
In the third period the Oilers did avert a shutout with two goals just 33 seconds apart. Brent Gates scored at 11:41 with a shot that went past Mavericks goalie Matt Ginn on his glove side, then Kyle Jenkins picked up his first goal of the season. A third goal at 15:24 was waved off due to goaltender interference.
Tulsa does not play again until March 10 at Wichita. The Oilers' next home game is March 14, and some changes in team personnel may take place before then.
“We have a break now and there might be some movement before they play again,” Murray said.
MAVERICKS 5, OILERS 2
Kansas City;2;1;2;—;5
Tulsa;0;0;2;—;2
First period: 1, Kansas City, Myllari 2 (Angeli, Pastujov) :25. 2, Kansas City, Scheidl 7 (Reid, Leier) 16:08 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Taylor (interference) 15:26.
Second period: 3, Kansas City, Brady 2 (Lemos, Baldwin) 16:07. Penalties: Kansas City, Scheidl (tripping) 16:44. Tulsa, Lane (slashing) 19:24.
Third period: 4, Kansas City, Bafia 2 (Lemos, Brady) 4:16. 5, Kansas City, Angeli 4 (Scheidl, Pastujov) 4:39. 6, Tulsa, Gates 6 (Hamonic, McKee) 11:41. 7, Tulsa, Jenkins 1 (McNulty, Brooks) 12:03. Penalties: Kansas City, Ulett (roughing) 5:06. Tulsa, McKee (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct) 5:06. Tulsa, Taylor (cross checking) 5:06. Kansas City, Myllari (tripping) 16:18. Tulsa, McKee (tripping) 18:47.
Power plays: Kansas City, 1-6. Tulsa, 0-2.
Shots: Kansas City, 10-7-8—25. Tulsa, 16-17-9—42.
Saves: Kansas City, Ginn 16-17-7—40. Tulsa, Williams 8-6-6—20.
Referee: Nolan Bloyer. A: 2,842.