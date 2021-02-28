Oilers fall behind and can't catch up in 5-2 loss to Kansas City

Not much went right for the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday until the final eight minutes of their game with Kansas City at the BOK Center.

Trailing 5-0 going into the third period, the Oilers scored two quick goals and had a third waved off. But it was not enough to stop the Mavericks from posting a 5-2 victory before a crowd of 2,842.

It was the sixth time in eight games the Oilers have lost to the Mavericks this season.

“We battled hard throughout the game. It did not help they scored in 25 seconds,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of a goal by the Mavericks' Kris Myllari that went into the net off a deflection in the opening minute.

At 15:59 of the first period, and with Oilers forward Justin Taylor serving an interference penalty, Lane Scheidl took advantage with a power-play goal that put Kansas City up 2-0.

“You should be able to recover from that,” Murray said. “After the second goal we are scrambling and down 2-0. But we didn’t give up. That is a good sign.”

The Mavericks capitalized again in the second period for a 3-0 lead on a shot from Adam Brady that sailed over the left shoulder of Oilers goaltender Devin Williams.