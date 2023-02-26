After losing games on Friday and Saturday the Tulsa Oilers salvaged the three-game series with a 5-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush Sunday at the BOK Center.

Tied 2-2 entering the third period, the Oilers took control of the game with goals by Tag Bertuzzi, on a power play, at 4:37 and Kylor Wall, who came to the Oilers from the South Carolina Stingrays, at 8:50. Eddie Matsushima added an empty net goal at 17:16 to close out the scoring.

“Tonight I thought we just played a solid game,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “A lot of guys contributed. It was a strong game by everybody.

“My message to the guys tonight was we just have to go play the way we did in the third period Saturday and at the end of the day it should take care of itself.”

Friday the Oilers lost to the Rush 7-3 but played a tighter game on Saturday playing catchup and losing 5-4.

“Last night (Saturday) we were down 5-1 and made it 5-4 and had a couple of good chances to tie it up late in the game,” Murray said.

Murray felt the weekend could have ended differently if the Oilers had gotten off to a better start and played more consistently.

“We got off to bad starts on last night (Saturday) and the night before,” Murray said. “They (Rapid City) scored the first shift of both games and kind of put us on our heels and it seemed like it almost was something we could not recover on because they added to it. Every time we scored we had a let down and they scored again just when we thought we were getting back in the game.”

The Oilers outshot the Rush 41-34 and Tag Bertuzzi earned the number one star of the game for netting the game winner. Max Golod was the second star with one goal and two assists, and Karl Boudrias added a goal and two assists on the night.

Tulsa is now eight points behind Kansas City for the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL Mountain division.

After a scoreless first period Matt Marcinew put the Rush up 1-0 at 2:40 of the second period with a shot from the high slot. But the Oilers quickly answered on a shot by Boudrias from inside the left face-off circle at 4:06 to even the score at 1-1.

At 10:51 Golod picked up a pass and fired from the slot to put the Oiler up 2-1. It was his 5th goal in 8 games and 12th of the season. Earlier this week Golod earned Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week honors for Feb. 13-19 after scoring 5 goals and two assists against Wichita.

Alex Aleardi evened the score at 2-2 with a high shot that went by Daniel Mannella on his glove side and just under the crossbar.

OILERS 5, RUSH 2

Rapid City;0;2;0;--;2

Tulsa;0;2;3;--;5

First Period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Hilderman (delay of game) :18. Tulsa, Boudrias (hooking) 11:18. Rapid City, Helgesen (interference) 14:05.

Second Period: 1, Rapid City, Marcinew 23 (Yamamoto, Helgesen) 2:40, 2, Tulsa, Boudrias 3 (Golod, Sheriff) 4:06. 3, Tulsa, Golod 12 (Sheriff, Bean) 10:51. 4, Rapid City, Aleardi 17 (Nelson) 16:09. Penalties: Rapid City, Helgesen (interference) 14:05. Tulsa, Sheriff (slashing) 7:56. Rapid City, Gravelle (tripping) 12:15.

Third Period: 5, Tulsa, Bertuzzi 19 (Golod, Hilderman) 4:37 (pp). 6, Tulsa, Wall 3 (Boudrias, Bertuzzi) 8:50. 7, Tulsa, Eddie Matsushima 23 (Stewart, Perna) 17:16 (en). Penalties: Rapid City, Feuk (holding) 3:46. Rapid City, Iverson (elbowing) 11:16.

Power Plays: Rapid City 0-3. Tulsa, 1-3.

Shots: Rapid City, 14-8-12—34. Tulsa, 14-17-10—41.

Saves: Rapid City, Latinovich, 14-15-7—36 Tulsa, Mannella, 14-6-12—32.

Referee: Tyler Hascall. A: 5,859.