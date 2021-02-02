Oilers continue six-game road swing

This week: Tulsa travels to Wheeling, West Virginia, for a pair of games Thursday and Friday. Start time is 6:05 p.m. for both games.

Records: Tulsa is 6-10-2-1 (15 points), third in the Mountain Division; Wheeling is 2-5-3-0 (7 points), second in the Central Division.

Notes: The Oilers are in the midst of six consecutive road games and won't return home until Feb. 17. ... Tulsa has lost nine consecutive games. The past three losses came by one goal each, including an overtime loss at Kansas City on Jan. 30.