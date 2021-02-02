 Skip to main content
Oilers continue six-game road swing

Oilers Hockey

Tulsa's mascot, Sledge, high fives fans during a break in the action against Allen during their game at the BOK Center on Jan. 24.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

This week: Tulsa travels to Wheeling, West Virginia, for a pair of games Thursday and Friday. Start time is 6:05 p.m. for both games.

Records: Tulsa is 6-10-2-1 (15 points), third in the Mountain Division; Wheeling is 2-5-3-0 (7 points), second in the Central Division.

Notes: The Oilers are in the midst of six consecutive road games and won't return home until Feb. 17. ... Tulsa has lost nine consecutive games. The past three losses came by one goal each, including an overtime loss at Kansas City on Jan. 30. 

— From staff reports

