 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

OG&E customers' bills to rise about $2 a month after utility settlement with regulators

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers will see an increase in their bills following an uncontested $30 million settlement with regulators to adjust base rates.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert