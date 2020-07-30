Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD... FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE... HASKELL...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...NOWATA... OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...OTTAWA...PAWNEE...ROGERS... SEQUOYAH...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MAINLY NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS OVERNIGHT. GIVEN THE HIGH RAIN RATES AND STORMS POSSIBLY TRAINING OVER THE SAME AREAS, LOCALIZED FLOODING IS LIKELY. MOST AREAS WILL SEE AROUND AN INCH OR TWO OF RAIN. HOWEVER, LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE STRONGER STORMS THAT MOVE OVER THE SAME LOCATIONS. * ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. THE FLOOD WATCH WILL LIKELY BE NEEDED AGAIN FOR SOME AREAS, ESPECIALLY IN LOCATIONS THAT RECEIVE HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. &&