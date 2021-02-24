O'Brate Stadium trivia

Feb. 24 OSU vs. Little Rock
First-ever first pitch: Cecil O'Brate
First game pitch thrown: OSU pitcher Justin Campbell
First strikeout: Campbell strikes out Eldrige Figueroa of Little Rock
First hit: Canyon McWilliams of Little Rock (top of second)
First OSU hit: Cade Cabbiness (bottom of second)
First home run: Alix Garcia (bottom fifth)
First RBI: Hueston Morrill (bottom of second)
First run scored: Garcia (bottom of second)
First HBP: Matt Golda was hit by Little Rocker pitcher Erik McKnight
First home run by opposing team: Canyon McWilliams (top of sixth)
