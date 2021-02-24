 Skip to main content
O'Brate Stadium trivia

Feb. 24 OSU vs. Little Rock 

First-ever first pitch: Cecil O'Brate

First game pitch thrown: OSU pitcher Justin Campbell

First strikeout: Campbell strikes out Eldrige Figueroa of Little Rock

First hit: Canyon McWilliams of Little Rock (top of second)

First OSU hit: Cade Cabbiness (bottom of second)

First home run: Alix Garcia (bottom fifth) 

First RBI: Hueston Morrill (bottom of second)

First run scored: Garcia (bottom of second)

First HBP: Matt Golda was hit by Little Rocker pitcher Erik McKnight

First home run by opposing team: Canyon McWilliams (top of sixth) 

