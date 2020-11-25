Tulsa architect Charles Ward, Central Library designer, dies at 96

Charles Ward, an award-winning Tulsa architect who designed the city’s Central Library and other iconic structures, died Monday. He was 96.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held for now, family members said, with a public memorial service to follow sometime in 2021.
A decorated World War II veteran who became one of the city’s foremost architects, Ward enjoyed a long and prolific career. In addition to the community’s main library, he designed Tulsa Public Schools’ Charles E. Mason Education Services Center, Southminster Presbyterian Church, Page Belcher Golf Course, Thornton Family YMCA, as well as two other libraries, Rudisill North Regional Library and Martin Regional Library.
The “Comma” house at 7007 S. Delaware Place was also Ward’s. Known for its circular architecture and other unique features, he designed it in 1963, and would go on to live there for decades with his late wife, Shirley.
But of all his projects, none made Ward more proud than the Central Library.
Becoming a tourist destination after opening in downtown Tulsa in June 1965, it was considered revolutionary in library architecture.
The structure would be featured in a New York Times story, and go on to serve as a model for other libraries nationwide.
Ward, during a 2016 visit to view the then-newly renovated library, recalled his original vision for it:
“What’s important is to make a library usable to the public so the public feels a part of it and not like they are walking into a commercial building. It’s a place that they can call their own,” he said.
Ward’s military service during WWII was also noteworthy and he was recognized in 2018 with induction into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.
Ward, who recounted his experiences once for the Tulsa World’s Serving Our Country series and book, fought in Europe and achieved the rank of captain.
He was awarded the Silver Star from Gen. George S. Patton for his actions in the Battle of Metz.
According to the citation, Ward, although wounded, without regard for his personal safety led his depleted company in an attack and capture of entrenched enemy positions. He later fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
Ward said it was the majestic cathedrals he saw in France during the war that inspired him to become an architect.
Among his many honors, Ward was recipient of a state Governor’s Arts Award recognizing his longtime leadership and significant contributions to the arts.
Memorial donations may be made to the OU Foundation, Up With Trees or a charity of choice.
Charles Ward Served Gen. Patton’s 3rd Army
