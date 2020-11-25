Tulsa architect Charles Ward, Central Library designer, dies at 96

Charles Ward, an award-winning Tulsa architect who designed the city’s Central Library and other iconic structures, died Monday. He was 96.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held for now, family members said, with a public memorial service to follow sometime in 2021.

A decorated World War II veteran who became one of the city’s foremost architects, Ward enjoyed a long and prolific career. In addition to the community’s main library, he designed Tulsa Public Schools’ Charles E. Mason Education Services Center, Southminster Presbyterian Church, Page Belcher Golf Course, Thornton Family YMCA, as well as two other libraries, Rudisill North Regional Library and Martin Regional Library.

The “Comma” house at 7007 S. Delaware Place was also Ward’s. Known for its circular architecture and other unique features, he designed it in 1963, and would go on to live there for decades with his late wife, Shirley.

But of all his projects, none made Ward more proud than the Central Library.

Becoming a tourist destination after opening in downtown Tulsa in June 1965, it was considered revolutionary in library architecture.

The structure would be featured in a New York Times story, and go on to serve as a model for other libraries nationwide.

Ward, during a 2016 visit to view the then-newly renovated library, recalled his original vision for it: