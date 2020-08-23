William C. Richards, 75, resident of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed away August 10, 2020. William was born March 2, 1945 in Nashville, Tennessee, to Charles and Virginia Richards. He has one sister, Jackie Gentry.
Bill was a graduate of the University of Arkansas and was a lifelong Razorback fan. He was also a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Bill was self-employed as Bill Richards & Associates. In addition, he was the 70th President of the Tulsa Men's Club. Further, he was a military policeman in the Reserves. Bill was saved as a young man and attended Asbury Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and later in life, golf. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bill loved his family immensely, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
William was preceded in passing by his parents, Charles William Richards and Virginia Richards (Coltharp); his step-son, Bryan Cooper and his grandson, Wells Farmer.
William is survived by his wife, Louise Richards; son, Brian Richards and his wife, Kimberly; daughter, Leigh Anne Farmer and her husband, Kevin; step-daughter, Cindy Dennis and her husband, Jason; his grandchildren, Owen and Elliot Richards, Bennett and Finley Farmer and Bryan and Max Dennis; his sister, Jackie Gentry and her husband, Tom; niece, Deborah Mayfield and her husband, Jeff and their daughter, Abigail; niece, Barbara Murad and her husband, Ali and their sons, Tarek and Ilan; and numerous other family and friends.
All services were held at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
