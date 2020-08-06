Wayne Tackett, an 83 year old Tulsa resident, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1936 in Tulsa to Ellen and R.E. Tackett. He was a 1954 graduate of Will Rogers High School. He attended both Baylor University and Oklahoma State University. He served his country, when the Army sent him to Okinawa, Japan from 1959-1962. There he worked in the guided missile fields. Upon returning, he began his life long employment at Oklahoma Natural Gas Co. He worked his way up from laborer/welder to foreman and eventually supervisor. He retired in 1994 after 31 years of loyal employment. He was a proud member of Covenant Fellowship Bible Church and became chairman of deacons at Memorial Bible Church later in life. His hobbies included working on cars and drag racing, welding in his workshop, playing cards, church softball where he was affectionately known as O.T. (old timer), and watching his beloved OSU Cowboys play anything. He also received many awards for his blood donations spanning several decades. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellen Melissa and R.E. Tackett and his adoring wife, Kaye Tackett. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Leslie Anderson and husband, Dave of Georgia, Paige Glover and husband, Billy of Tulsa, and Leigh Anne Simmons and husband, Scott of Broken Arrow. He has 7 grandchildren, Katie, Karli, Colby, Brady, Keaton, Sydney, and Parker and 6 great grandchildren, Donovan, Katibree, Bentley, Kennedy, Tatum, and soon to be born Kade. He is also survived by his brother and sister, Adrian Tackett and Norma Austin; as well as his nieces and nephews. A graveside for the family will be on Saturday, August 8th, with Pastor Darryl Simmons officiating. There will be a viewing on Friday, August 7th, from 4 to 7pm at Add'Vantage Funeral Home in Tulsa under the care of Gary Kelley. Pallbearers will be Dave Anderson, Billy Glover, Scott Simmons, Brady Glover, Steve Cantrell, and Fletcher Edwards. Wayne will be interred at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. In lieu of flowers it is suggested that donations be made to Gideons International.

Tags

Load comments