Visionary Tulsa photographer Gaylord Herron dies

Gaylord Herron once compared the art of photography with dipping one's hand into a swift-running stream.

"You reach in and pull out a few drops that you can examine," Herron said in a 2021 interview with magazine Roman Candle. "That’s what a photograph does. It pulls a drop out of the stream so that you can examine it, or identify with it, or learn from it, or even be inspired by it. Or are made comfortable by it. And that’s the beauty of it."

Herron's efforts to capture and preserve on film those "decisive moments" happening around him created an impressive body of work chronicling the ever-evolving life in his hometown.

The most recent, and most high-profile, show of his work was as part of "Views of Greenwood" at Philbrook Museum of Art in 2021, in which Herron's work was displayed with that of follow Oklahoma photographers Don Thompson and Eyakem Gulilat.

"Gaylord was a true creative spirit and visionary artist," said Susan Green, the Marcia Manhart endowed associate curator for contemporary art and design at Philbrook and "Views of Greenwood" curator.

"He saw the world around him in a way that made — and will continue to make — us pause, look closer at this place we call home, and appreciate our own simple moments," Green said.

Gaylord Oscar Herron died at the age of 80 on or about Oct. 23. His daughter, Kathryn Herron, found her father on Oct. 25.

"I live nearby, and always made it a point to check on him regularly," she said. "I had seen him a few days before, and he seemed fine, still full of energy. At the same time, he was 80, and I always had that fear that I'd be the one to find him like that."

Herron was born April 11, 1942, to Oscar and Mary Opal Herron. His father owned a pest control service, and Herron would occasionally accompany him on jobs. Herron later graduated from Will Rogers High School, where he knew a number of fellow students who would go on national acclaim, including musicians Leon Russell, David Gates and Elvin Bishop.

While Herron's work was often part of group shows and solo exhibits around Tulsa, it's likely that most people in his hometown saw it when they visited his shop, G. Oscar Bicycles, 1623 S. Main St., to purchase a new bike or get an old favorite repaired.

In the art world, however, Herron is known for his 1975 book "Vagabond," which earned lavish praise from critics and fellow photographers. "Vagabond" was a compendium of photographs, paintings and prose that also served as a quasi-autobiography of the artist, with a title that alludes to the biblical story of Cain, condemned to be a "fugitive and a vagabond" following the murder of his brother Abel.

“Pictures give a more accurate history than somebody’s word,” Herron said in a 2016 interview with the Tulsa World. “It’s always better.”

Herron took his first photograph at age 15 during a trip to Bartlesville — a shot of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Price Tower with a 1957 Ford in the foreground. He also photographed the singer James Brown during a Tulsa appearance in the mid-1960s. When Brown returned to Tulsa for a concert the following year, Herron had an opportunity to show him the photos.

“He looked at them and asked me what I wanted for them,” Herron said. “I think I said something like $90. He turned to one of his guys and said, ‘Write the man a check.’ ”

Herron dropped out of the University of Tulsa and joined the Army, serving as a military police officer in South Korea. It was here that Herron began to get serious about photography. He spent some time in New York City, working as an assistant to the noted photographer Vincent Lisanti, before returning to Tulsa.

He worked as a photographer and night editor for the Tulsa Tribune from 1967 to 1969 and then was a feature reporter for KOTV, Channel 6, for three years.

Herron collaborated with fellow Tulsa artists Dan Mayo and Bill Rabon in creating "Vagabond," which included images that spanned three decades.

Herron said in the Roman Candle interview about "Vagabond" that "I wanted to be as universal as possible. When I was a kid, I’d think, 'Wouldn’t it be neat if you could see everything in the world?' And maybe that’s what I’m trying to do — to photograph everything and see everything."

His career in bicycles began by accident. His son, Jason, worked at a local bike shop, and Herron offered to cover for him when Jason wanted to go on a ski trip.

“Before I knew it I was painting bikes, repairing bikes, and I liked it," Herron told the Tulsa World. "I opened my first shop on 15th Street where Grumpy’s Garden is now. I bought this place (on South Main) in 1998.”

Kathryn Herron remembers going on bike rides with her father as a youngster, following a path that would take them through what is now The Gathering Place to River Parks.

"We chat a little, watch the sun start to set, and then ride back to be home before it became too dark," she said. "I also would help him sometimes in his darkroom, when he would be making his silver prints. I got to understand his style and methods, although I wish I had done that more often. He had a unique way of making his silver prints, and now there's no way to recreate it."

Herron is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Phyllis Herron Collier; and his wife, Judith Herron. He is survived by a son, Jason, and daughter-in-law, Jara, of Bixby; a daughter, Kathryn, of Tulsa; a brother-in-law, Bob Crosby, and his wife, Pam, of Tulsa; eight grandchildren; two nieces; and one nephew.

No services are planned at this time.

