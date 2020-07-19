Virginia (Ginny) passed away at her home recently due to complications from an earlier fall. Despite the current epidemic, she enjoyed and was comforted by her loving family and friends during her last days, some thanks to technology.
Virginia was born in Tulsa to Mike and Marguerite (Williams) Saxon in 1927. Despite growing up during the Great Depression, her parents worked multiple jobs to provide for their extended family, moving the family near the Frisco Railroad yards in west Tulsa where her Dad walked to his job as a signalman and her Mom managed their apartment building. After moving to their home on Tacoma Avenue, she made life-long friends in the neighborhood. With some of these friends, she transferred during high school from Central High School to Daniel Webster High School. She became an integral part of the Class of 1946 and their activities, all forging a strong bond that held this class together for the years through WWII, Korea and Vietnam. They celebrated many of life's benchmarks together, especially the return of their class president after seven years as a guest of the Hanoi Hilton.
Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State University) was her next stop. During her first year she met Jimmy Wolfe on a blind date, but not with each other. Before the end of the school year they planned to get married in October of 1947, a marriage that lasted until his death in 2013. This city girl would have followed Jimmy anywhere, and it happened to be "to the farm" in Collinsville. (Proverbs 31: 25-29) Her only requirements were "access to a car and a phone" to keep in touch with her Tulsa family and friends. She was a supportive helpmate on the farm, managing the retail sale of eggs and pecans produced on the farm along with beef cattle. Many received a bag of pecans as a gift of appreciation or empathy from her. She loved being with and caring for her family, took pride in keeping her home visitor-ready and was interested in everyone, always seeing the best in them. A real people person.
Her longest association in town was with her Christian family at Collinsville Community Church and she was recently honored as a 70-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter X. These two groups provided many friendships and adventures over 73 years. A carload of girlfriends would head out on many a road trip with the terminus usually the Santa Fe area. Home Representative Club and the Tri-County Fair Arts Department were also important affiliations. During the Annual Pecan Show, many local young women received an engraved silver bowl for baking the top recipe using pecans. Virginia and Jimmy traveled to many states to visit family and the friends gathered from all parts of their life. She kept in contact with so many over the years, the most important communication being the annual Christmas Letter with the year's highlights, complete with handwritten notes.
From this union were born John, LeAnn, and Lynette who were supported through their years of activities in church, schools, FFA, 4-H, band, and cheerleading. She made it possible for them to enjoy many cookouts, open houses, hayrides, birthdays, live band parties and gatherings in general with their friends, and most recently she hosted an open house for the CHS Class of 1968's 50th Reunion. Many special memories were enjoyed that day. Recently someone said, "thank you for sharing your folks with so many of us".
Virginia was predeceased by husband, James E. Wolfe; sister, Jesse Lee Saxon; brother, Mike Saxon, Jr. and is survived by John Wolfe (Debbie) of Collinsville, LeAnn Slater (David) of Trumbull, Connecticut, Lynette Bedford (Gary) of Pryor, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Matthew Wolfe (Amanda), Kendal Wolfe (Julia) and Gayle Wolfe (Dale Seaton), James Slater (Megan), Joel Slater (Pratima), Harrison Bedford (Brooke), Nathan Bedford (Mariah); and six great grandchildre, Colin and Hannah Wolfe, Amelia and Arthur Wolfe, Ernest Slater, and Virginia Leigh Bedford. She leaves behind an extraordinary and loving "village" of friends, neighbors, caretakers and medical professionals and volunteers who have provided a wonderful quality of life in her last few years. They have been assisted by Angels Care Home Health and most recently, St. John's Hospice Care.
A Memorial Service celebration of her life will be held later. Arrangements were made by the Gary Kelley Add'Vantage Funeral Home with private burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Tulsa. Memorial donations may be made to one of the following with a notation of IMO Virginia Wolfe: "Collinsville Community Church", P.O. Box 182, Collinsville, OK 74021; "Cottey College Library Fund", 1000 W. Austin, Nevada, MO 64772 or "Tulsa Daniel Webster HS Alumni Foundation, Class of 1946", P.O. Box 9824, Tulsa, OK 74157-0824.
