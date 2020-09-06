Vickie Willbourn

Vickie Lee Willbourn, 66, of Tulsa Oklahoma, departed this world on August 25, 2020 in an automobile accident in Detroit, Texas. Vickie was born December 21, 1953 to the late Ewing and Laverne (Pate) Reed in Modesto, CA. She moved to Tulsa as a child and made it her home as an adult. Vickie was one in a million and devoted her life to caring for others, most importantly, her children and grandchildren. She didn't let being a single mother get in her way of anything, that includes her putting herself through nursing school and earning her RN degree. In April of this year Vickie retired from Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital so she could do what she enjoyed most, spending time with her family, going to Bingo, reading and shopping with her grandchildren.
Vickie was preceded in death by parents and the love of her life, Howard Willis.
She is survived by 2 sons; Jerry Swift and wife, Tina of Choteau, OK, Johnathan Willbourn and girlfriend, Sally, of Texarakana, AR; 1 daughter, Sherry Lucas and husband, Scott of Tulsa, OK; 16 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 brothers, Ronald, Donald, Rick and Marty; 5 sisters, Wanda, Juanita, Karen, Lori and Tammy; 1 stepbrother, Joe; and several nieces, nephews, and abundance of friends.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. Please call 918-836-6290 or 918-425-1072 for any information on it.
