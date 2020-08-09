Vera L. McCloud, 93, passed away from (non-Covid-19) natural causes August 4, 2020.
Born in Chetopa, KS, September 2, 1926, Vera spent the majority of her life in Tulsa. She was married in 1948 to Howard D. McCloud who passed away in 2017. Both Vera and Howard graduated from Tulsa Central High. Vera also graduated from Tulsa University with a degree in sociology. She was a long-standing member of Phi Mu sorority. Her life's work was raising four children in Tulsa and for 9 years in Atlanta, GA. She and Howard were active members of Asbury Methodist Church where they attended the Joy Class for approximately 5 decades. Vera also enjoyed her membership in the AAUW. She was well known for her cheerfulness and thoughtfulness. As late as this summer she continued her habit of sending cards or calling many people on their birthdays and anniversaries. Vera's last years were spent comfortably at Oklahoma Methodist Manor in Tulsa.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathleen Early, and sons, Marcus, Bill and Tom; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, George F. Lisle and Levera Lisle; her brothers, George W. Lisle and James R. Lisle and by her sister, Sara Perry.
An online service and celebration of Vera's life may be viewed on the Moore Southlawn Funeral Home website at www.moorefuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist or Oklahoma Methodist Manor. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
