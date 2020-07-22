Venis Rawls Treiber, 84, of Tulsa, was born on March 21, 1936 in Helena, Montana, to Jesse and Jennie (Garver) Rawls. She passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, with her children at her bedside. She is survived by her son, Eric and wife, Vicki, and their daughter, Allison; her daughter, Andrea Treiber Cutter and her husband, Reverend Irving Cutter, and their children, Austin and Alicia. She will also be sorely missed by her nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Lawrence Edgar Treiber; her parents; her sister, Elenor Compton and her brother, Roger Rawls. She was an active member of the community and volunteered in many capacities, including as the Treasurer of Midtown Meals on Wheels until she retired in 2006. She spent her retirement playing bridge with her friends and doting on her grandchildren. In light of the current health crisis, there will be a private service for the family at St. John's Episcopal Church on Thursday, July 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tulsa Meals on Wheels. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.

