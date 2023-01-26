'Tulsa's Rosie the Riveter' Marina Metevelis dies at 100, service set for Friday

Marina Metevelis, who — as "Tulsa's Rosie the Riveter" — helped keep alive the memory of a trailblazing group of women whose grit and work ethic helped win a world war, died Jan. 14.

She was 100.

A service is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Ninde Brookside Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

A nickname given to the World War II-era women who took on factory jobs to free the men to fight, Metevelis was proud of her status as a genuine Rosie the Riveter, and she was one of only a handful of original Rosies still alive.

Even into her late 90s, Metevelis kept up a near-breathless pace, appearing at events and fundraisers, and serving as a living, breathing symbol of a bygone era.

One of her final public appearances, appropriately, was at the American Rosie the Riveter Association national convention in 2022, when it was held for the first time in her longtime home of Tulsa.

Metevelis, who for years dressed the part in her original factory coveralls, said the continued public interest in the Rosie legacy inspired her to keep going.

"I think (people are interested) because it was the first time women had really stood up for themselves," she once told the Tulsa World. "We proved we could do men's work with the training we were given. It was serious business. We had a job, good pay and worked for our country."

Tiny in stature but making up for it in personality, Metevelis' Rosie persona took her around the country. Closer to home, she did fundraisers for Soldier's Wish, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and other veterans organizations.

Supporting scholarships for the children of veterans was always her favorite cause.

A daughter of Greek immigrants, Marina Balafas grew up in Wichita, Kansas. It was there as a teen that she first went to work as a rivet inspector at a Boeing factory that made B-17 bombers.

The war left a lasting mark on her family. Metevelis lost her younger brother Paul when he was killed at Iwo Jima. And her husband Don survived D-Day at Omaha Beach only to be wounded in action later.

Don Metevelis was a Tulsa native, and after the war the couple settled there.

Marina Metevelis went on to a long career with Tulsa Community College, where she worked in the library and later as director of the Heritage Center.

She was one of the school's original employees, starting when it was founded in 1970 as Tulsa Junior College. After her retirement in 2017, the school kept an honorary office for her at its Metro Campus, which she used to keep up with her still-busy schedule.

Greg Stone, associate vice president of academic and campus operations, worked closely with her. "Her stories about the history of the college were so enjoyable to hear, but she also lived an extraordinary life outside of work," he said. "She was one of the best storytellers I ever knew. She always had a fun story to share."

In addition to promoting Rosie the Riveter, Metevelis helped keep the WWII-era alive as an avid swing dancer. She was active with the Oklahoma Swing Syndicate and still at it into her 90s.

"We have lost our queen of dance," the syndicate posted on Facebook. "We are so lucky to have had you in our lives. We will miss your divine presence ... (and) vivacious spirit."

Metevelis was preceded in death by her husband, Don; a son, George Metevelis; brother, Paul Balafas; and sister, Eleni Kavras.

Survivors include her daughter, Anna Marina "Scarlett" Billis; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may go to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or VFW Post 1577 in Tulsa.

