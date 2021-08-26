Tulsans remember the long, colorful and consequential life of Herb Beattie

Tulsa Park and Recreation Department Director Anna America always knew she was going to get an earful — and then some — when Herb Beattie called. And that was OK, America said Thursday, because Beattie was the “personification of good trouble.”
“Get it done. That is how Herb approached everything, and he wasn’t going to be namby-pamby about it,” America said. “He was a kind guy, but he wasn’t going to worry about being nice if that meant he wasn’t going to go advocate for the stuff he believed in and try to get stuff done, and you just gotta respect that.”
Beattie, who died Wednesday at 86, indeed got a lot done in his long life. He was everywhere, it seemed, and knew everyone. A lifelong preservationist and community activist, Beattie held leadership roles in The Nature Conservancy, River Parks Authority and Tulsa Zoo, and he played a key role in establishing the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.
“He was a tenacious defender of Tulsa’s environment,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “He would drive me around in his truck to point out where builders weren’t following the city’s stormwater runoff regulations. He wanted to make sure contaminants weren’t finding their way into the Arkansas River.”
Bynum said he first met Beattie when he was a city councilor and, truth be told, he was a little nervous because “Herb had a reputation for being gruff.”
“I think he could tell I was anxious because he could not have been nicer,” Bynum said. “We hit it off and worked together for years. … I am personally saddened by Herb’s passing but am also just so grateful for all he did. He loved Tulsa, and he made it better for all of us.”
Attorney Greg Bledsoe was Beattie’s friend for more than 20 years. They attended All Souls Unitarian Church together and in recent years were up to some good trouble of their own — a legal battle to stop commercial development in Helmerich Park.
“He knew everybody. I would have conversations with him, and he would bring up names that I had no idea who he was talking about,” Bledsoe said. “And he knew these people, and he knew how to make the contacts, and he could raise the money for projects. He was absolutely remarkable.”
Former Tulsa Mayor Terry Young worked with Beattie to preserve Helmerich Park, at 71st Street and Riverside Drive.
“He spent literally decades working for the betterment of Tulsa, and Tulsa is certainly better for that,” Young said. “He was a champion for honest government, for good decisions, for sensible urban planning, for preservation of open spaces, … and I am going to miss him greatly.”
For all the good Beattie did for the community, Bledsoe said, nothing gave him more satisfaction and joy than establishing the city’s first dog park, Joe Station, west of downtown.
“He was really into dogs,” Bledsoe said. “He had over his life dozens of dogs.”
It should come as no surprise, then, that the sometimes gruff, always passionate and forever caring Beattie picked up the phone just recently and called America. She took the call, of course.
“I have been talking to him in the last month about putting a trail in there (Joe Station) so that people with limited mobility can walk around on the trail inside the park,” America said. ”He has stayed just as active all along.”
Services are pending with Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Service.
