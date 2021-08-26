Tulsans remember the long, colorful and consequential life of Herb Beattie

“I think he could tell I was anxious because he could not have been nicer,” Bynum said. “We hit it off and worked together for years. … I am personally saddened by Herb’s passing but am also just so grateful for all he did. He loved Tulsa, and he made it better for all of us.”

Attorney Greg Bledsoe was Beattie’s friend for more than 20 years. They attended All Souls Unitarian Church together and in recent years were up to some good trouble of their own — a legal battle to stop commercial development in Helmerich Park.

“He knew everybody. I would have conversations with him, and he would bring up names that I had no idea who he was talking about,” Bledsoe said. “And he knew these people, and he knew how to make the contacts, and he could raise the money for projects. He was absolutely remarkable.”

Former Tulsa Mayor Terry Young worked with Beattie to preserve Helmerich Park, at 71st Street and Riverside Drive.

“He spent literally decades working for the betterment of Tulsa, and Tulsa is certainly better for that,” Young said. “He was a champion for honest government, for good decisions, for sensible urban planning, for preservation of open spaces, … and I am going to miss him greatly.”