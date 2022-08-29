Tulsan Sally Frasier, longtime library advocate, political activist, dies at 80

Sally Frasier, a longtime Tulsa library commissioner, community volunteer and Democratic Party activist, died Aug. 21.

She was 80.

A celebration of life is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Tulsa City-County Library's Central Library.

An advocate for libraries nationally and in Oklahoma, Frasier enjoyed a long, influential relationship with the Tulsa City-County Library. She served 34 years, from 1985 to 2019, on its oversight body, the Tulsa City-County Library Commission, and in that time had chaired not only the commission itself but most of its committees.

She was named to the Tulsa Library Hall of Fame in 1997.

"Sally was one of our biggest supporters," library CEO Kimberly Johnson said. "She worked tirelessly and passionately, and her contributions will have a long-lasting impact on this library and our community. She was my friend, but more than anything, she was an incredible person who loved TCCL."

Frasier, who said her library work grew out of her love for children and children's causes, also campaigned for libraries and lobbied Oklahoma's state and national lawmakers on their behalf.

Her dedication earned her various appointments, including to the Urban Libraries Council Executive Board, on which she served from 1990-99; to an American Library Association task force; and as a delegate to the Governor's Conference on Libraries and Information Services.

At the Tulsa library, Frasier was especially invested in the work of special services, helping make the library more accessible to those with disabilities. She also was instrumental in the development of the library's Hispanic and African American Resource Centers as a member of their advisory boards, Johnson said.

For the latter center, "Sally and her husband, Jim, even donated a wonderful vintage Wurlitzer jukebox so we could have a listening station, paying homage to the musical artistry of African Americans," Johnson added.

Beyond the library, Frasier's volunteering included many other causes and concerns.

She had longtime ties to Planned Parenthood and was a past chair of the Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma organization's governing board. She also volunteered with the Community Service Council and Court Appointed Special Advocates, and for many years she delivered Meals on Wheels.

Frasier was well-known for her love of politics. A proud feminist and political liberal, she was for years one of Tulsa County's most prominent Democrats and party voices.

She chaired the First District Democratic Committee for several years and was a delegate to several presidential nominating conventions.

A special highlight for Frasier of her party service was serving as an elector in the historic election of President Barack Obama, then attending his inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Tulsa County Democratic Party Chair Amy Hossain said: "Sally's many years of service for the Democratic Party in Oklahoma and nationally set a solid foundation for the future. Her advocacy for social justice, particularly for women's issues and literacy, cannot be matched. Sally served the interests of all Oklahomans. She will be missed."

A native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Frasier held an education degree from the University of Tulsa.

Among her honors, she was recipient of a Pinnacle Award from the Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women, and in 1996 she was named to the American Library Association's 50th Anniversary Honor Roll, representing the state of Oklahoma.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Frasier; two children, Frank Frasier and Molly Frasier; a sister, Lisa Lyons; a brother, Drew Freeman; and five grandchildren.