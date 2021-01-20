Tulsan Lloyd Dinsmore, WWII vet who survived Iwo Jima, shared its story, dies at 97

Lloyd Dinsmore, a Tulsa World War II veteran who fought in the battle for Iwo Jima and lived to share the story, died Friday, Jan. 15. He was 97.
Dinsmore will be buried Wednesday at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. A committal service is set for 10 a.m.
A memorial service will be held later at a date to be determined.
Ninde Brookside Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dinsmore was featured in the Tulsa World’s Serving Our Country series in 2016 and in the book based on the series.
Dinsmore, who was active with veterans groups in Tulsa, made many public appearances, speaking about his experiences at the annual Iwo Jima program at Circle Cinema and in other forums.
A native of Maysville, Missouri, and youngest of eight siblings, Dinsmore grew up on a family farm.
He joined the Marine Corps in 1943.
He would go on to serve in the Pacific with the 2nd Armored Amphibian Battalion, which boasted a new kind of tank designed to travel on land and water — an amphibious tank, or “amtank.”
Dinsmore was assigned to an amtank crew as an ammunition handler, and had his first experience of fighting at Saipan.
However, it was the battle for Iwo Jima in February and March of 1945 that would affect him the most. Dinsmore said the experience would demand everything of him and his crew for “26 days and 27 nights.”
“We fought our way from one end of the island to the other.”
When Marines raised the flag atop Mt. Suribachi — as captured in the famous photo by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal — Dinsmore was close by.
His tank just a few hundred feet down at the base of the mountain, he saw both the first flag raised and the second, larger one that followed, he said.
Many days of fierce fighting still lay ahead, but the moment provided the troops a jolt of hope, he said.
“Everyone was shouting,” he recalled.
After the war, Dinsmore went on to a career with the federal Department of Labor, serving as an investigator.
He retired and moved to Tulsa in 1982 to be close to family.
He was preceded in death by his seven siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Lois Dinsmore; one son, Steve Dinsmore; a daughter, Linda Dyson; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
