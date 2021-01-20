Tulsan Lloyd Dinsmore, WWII vet who survived Iwo Jima, shared its story, dies at 97

Dinsmore was assigned to an amtank crew as an ammunition handler, and had his first experience of fighting at Saipan.

However, it was the battle for Iwo Jima in February and March of 1945 that would affect him the most. Dinsmore said the experience would demand everything of him and his crew for “26 days and 27 nights.”

“We fought our way from one end of the island to the other.”

When Marines raised the flag atop Mt. Suribachi — as captured in the famous photo by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal — Dinsmore was close by.

His tank just a few hundred feet down at the base of the mountain, he saw both the first flag raised and the second, larger one that followed, he said.

Many days of fierce fighting still lay ahead, but the moment provided the troops a jolt of hope, he said.

“Everyone was shouting,” he recalled.

After the war, Dinsmore went on to a career with the federal Department of Labor, serving as an investigator.

He retired and moved to Tulsa in 1982 to be close to family.

He was preceded in death by his seven siblings.