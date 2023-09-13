Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Bill Parker, a World War II veteran whose experience helping liberate Europe from the Nazis began as a 19-year-old first-wave invader on D-Day, died Monday, Sept. 11.

He was 98.

A service is set for 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Skiatook Church of Christ. Johnson Funeral Home of Sperry is handling arrangements.

A longtime Tulsa-area resident, Parker was featured in the Tulsa World's Serving Our Country series and book.

A native of McCurtain and member of the Choctaw Nation, Parker was just 19 when, on June 6, 1944, he became one of the first troops to set foot on Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, as the Allied invasion was launched to wrest Europe back from Hitler and the Nazis.

Parker, serving with the 116th Infantry Regiment, was part of the initial assault wave at 6:30 a.m., leading a team charged with clearing the barbed-wire obstacles from the shoreline ahead of the invading forces.

Despite the chaos of German shells and machine gun fire, the invaders ultimately succeeded in taking the beach, giving the Allies a vital foothold on the continent. But it came at a tremendous cost, as Parker and other survivors could attest.

Parker's 116th sustained over 1,000 casualties on D-Day.

"Dead people (were) everywhere," Parker recalled of the scene afterward. "In the water. Washed up on the sand. The water was plumb bloody.”

Over the next several months, Parker, who achieved the rank of technical sergeant, was part of three more campaigns, as the Allies eventually forced a German surrender in May 1945.

Parker, whose decorations included a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts, always downplayed his own service. "I was just an old foot soldier — trained to fight," he said once. "We weren't anything special. Just soldiers."

He didn't talk about the war for years. He credited a Tulsa World interview in 2016 with helping him to open up.

From there, feeling a call to help represent his generation, he began to accept invitations to appear and speak publicly. He participated in commemorative events and in 2022 traveled to Normandy for the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

Parker also shared his story with the National WWII Museum in New Orleans and the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, Kansas.

In 2022, Parker was presented the French Legion of Honor medal, a distinction recognizing veterans who helped liberate France during WWII.

Parker's return to Normandy last year marked his first time back since he was there during the war. He said afterward that it was a healing experience.

"At the beach, I saw little kids laughing and playing, dogs, people swimming," Parker told the Tulsa World. "It felt like (the war) was finally over."

Parker was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Colleen, and a daughter.

Survivors include a son, Keith; and four grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Coffee Bunker, 6365 E. 41st St., Tulsa, OK 74135.

