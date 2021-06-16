Tulsa volunteer and philanthropist Maxine Zarrow dies at 95; service set for Thursday

Maxine Zarrow, a longtime Tulsa volunteer and philanthropist who along with her husband, late oilman Jack Zarrow, supported a variety of charities and social services, many of them through the efforts of the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family Foundation, died Monday, June 14.
She was 95.
A graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Memorial Park. No visitation is planned.
Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The still-thriving foundation, which the Zarrows founded together, has a history of supporting causes that were dear to the couple, with special focus on the arts, children, education, mental health and issues affecting the Jewish community.
As generous with her time as with her financial resources, Maxine Zarrow also provided leadership to several nonprofit organizations and cultural institutions.
In addition to the Oklahoma Arts Council, to which she was appointed in 2003 by Gov. Brad Henry, she served on boards for Mental Health Association Oklahoma, Gilcrease Museum, the Margaret Hudson Program, the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, Family & Children’s Services Mental Health and the Greenwood Cultural Center.
She was a member of the Tulsa Hall of Fame and recipient of the Community Service Council’s David Bernstein Distinguished Leadership Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Bill Major, executive director of the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family Foundation, said, “Maxine Zarrow was a fierce advocate for mental health services when few existed in our community. She set the standard for the family’s broad support of social services and the arts, particularly Gilcrease Museum, and was an ardent champion of causes that elevate and improve the lives of vulnerable and underserved Tulsans.”
Zarrow’s granddaughter Rachel Zarrow, a foundation trustee, said her grandmother filled the role of family matriarch and would be remembered, among other things, for “her determination, larger-than-life personality, and boisterous laugh.”
"She set a wonderful example for us through her generosity and deeply-felt sense of community,” she said.
A Texas native, the former Maxine Foreman was the daughter of Russian immigrants Joseph and Rebecca Foreman.
She grew up in the small town of Vernon, Texas, where her father ran a department store.
As a student at the University of Texas, she met her future husband, Tulsan Jack Zarrow, who was studying petroleum engineering. The couple married in 1947.
Jack Zarrow, who died in 2012, was the younger brother of Sooner Pipe and Supply Co. founder Henry Zarrow.
Settling in Tulsa with Maxine, Jack joined Henry in business. Along with their father Sam Zarrow, a Russian immigrant himself, the siblings went on to build Sooner Pipe and Supply into one of the largest international oil-and-gas supply companies.
Maxine Zarrow and her husband pursued a vibrant philanthropic life.
When they were inducted together into the Tulsa Hall of Fame in 2003, the Zarrows were described as “a case study on married couples with business success and leadership in social and community service.”
Among her endeavors, Maxine was especially proud of her role in the establishment and expansion of Zarrow Pointe, formerly the Tulsa Jewish Retirement Center.
The Jack and Maxine Zarrow family, together with the Henry and Anne Zarrow family, also donated the land where Day Center for the Homeless was built.
Maxine Zarrow was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, and her son Scott Zarrow.
Survivors include her daughters, Gail Richards and Kathy Zarrow; daughter-in-law Hilary Zarrow; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may go to Congregation B’nai Emunah, Mental Health Association Oklahoma, Gilcrease Museum or Zarrow Pointe.
