Tulsa volunteer and philanthropist Maxine Zarrow dies at 95; service set for Thursday

Bill Major, executive director of the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family Foundation, said, “Maxine Zarrow was a fierce advocate for mental health services when few existed in our community. She set the standard for the family’s broad support of social services and the arts, particularly Gilcrease Museum, and was an ardent champion of causes that elevate and improve the lives of vulnerable and underserved Tulsans.”

Zarrow’s granddaughter Rachel Zarrow, a foundation trustee, said her grandmother filled the role of family matriarch and would be remembered, among other things, for “her determination, larger-than-life personality, and boisterous laugh.”

"She set a wonderful example for us through her generosity and deeply-felt sense of community,” she said.

A Texas native, the former Maxine Foreman was the daughter of Russian immigrants Joseph and Rebecca Foreman.

She grew up in the small town of Vernon, Texas, where her father ran a department store.

As a student at the University of Texas, she met her future husband, Tulsan Jack Zarrow, who was studying petroleum engineering. The couple married in 1947.