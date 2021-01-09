Tulsa restaurant icon Nelson Rogers was driven to bring 'great days' back to downtown

Nelson Rogers Jr. was the face at the door and behind the register at Nelson’s Buffeteria, a downtown institution unlike any other even in the restaurant’s waning years.
Rogers died Dec. 31 at 84, having been an icon of the restaurant’s more than 50-year run at Fifth Street and Boston Avenue. A man firm in his convictions, faith and a dedication to the city he loved, Rogers and his restaurant hosted generations of Tulsans.
A celebration of life was held Thursday at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. The service was streamed at moorefuneral.com. Rogers’ daughter, Jamie Rogers-Caldwell, said there was much more to Rogers than the restaurant itself.
“He was the type of guy, any person who spoke with him got his full attention,” Rogers-Caldwell said. “He just had this gregarious laugh that made you feel special.
“Every condolence that we’ve gotten over the last few days is that ‘your dad had an infectious laugh, contagious laugh that made me feel good every time I talked to him.’”
Born Oct. 23, 1936, to Nelson and Joyce Rogers, Rogers grew up in downtown Tulsa and the restaurant his father founded. But Nelson’s Buffeteria wasn’t his first career.
Rogers went to Central High School and later attended Westminster College, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa. He met Paula Suzanne Galloway at the Buffeteria, and they married in 1960.
Suzanne Rogers said Rogers was “the nicest guy I ever knew in my life” and was popular in any crowd.
“I was kind of jealous, I think,” Rogers said. “He had 5 million friends. He liked people — just a great guy, and I don’t know how to explain it. … He was a great father, great husband. I wouldn’t have traded him.
“I still feel fortunate I got to be married to him. He was known for his laugh and his little giggle, and I wish I could hear it just one more time.”
Shortly after their wedding, the Rogerses moved to Bartlesville and eventually to Kansas to start a family and pursue a career in banking. But in 1976, having risen to become a bank president in Osborn, Kansas, Rogers returned to Tulsa to run the Buffeteria.
Longtime Nelson’s fans will know that one of Rogers’ significant changes to the restaurant involved a fan favorite: chicken fried steak. Rogers Sr. had the dish available only one day a week, with lines out the door. But Rogers Jr. took it upon himself to bring the breaded beef to everyday menus. It was just one of things that made Nelson’s a sort of congress for Tulsa, a hub of downtown where news stations came to get a pulse on middle America.
Rogers-Caldwell said that in some ways it felt like her father had a sense of obligation to shepherd the family business. The same could be said for his deep love for downtown, she said.
“His goal was to bring the great days back to downtown,” Rogers-Caldwell said. “It broke his heart to see everybody leaving, because he grew up downtown as a kid. He was just such a proponent of keeping everything downtown.”
His wife recalled a conversation with Rogers in 2012 when she reopened Nelson’s at its new location at 4401 S. Memorial Drive. Rogers drove her out to the new restaurant and asked about its prospects.
“What do you think your chances are of making it on Memorial?” he asked.
“Well, what do you think?” she asked in reply.
“Fifty-percent,” Rogers said, deadpan. She wheeled around before closing the car door. “99.9, buster,” she said.
Rogers answered with his trademark giggle before driving off.
