Tulsa restaurant icon Nelson Rogers was driven to bring 'great days' back to downtown

Suzanne Rogers said Rogers was “the nicest guy I ever knew in my life” and was popular in any crowd.

“I was kind of jealous, I think,” Rogers said. “He had 5 million friends. He liked people — just a great guy, and I don’t know how to explain it. … He was a great father, great husband. I wouldn’t have traded him.

“I still feel fortunate I got to be married to him. He was known for his laugh and his little giggle, and I wish I could hear it just one more time.”

Shortly after their wedding, the Rogerses moved to Bartlesville and eventually to Kansas to start a family and pursue a career in banking. But in 1976, having risen to become a bank president in Osborn, Kansas, Rogers returned to Tulsa to run the Buffeteria.

Longtime Nelson’s fans will know that one of Rogers’ significant changes to the restaurant involved a fan favorite: chicken fried steak. Rogers Sr. had the dish available only one day a week, with lines out the door. But Rogers Jr. took it upon himself to bring the breaded beef to everyday menus. It was just one of things that made Nelson’s a sort of congress for Tulsa, a hub of downtown where news stations came to get a pulse on middle America.