Tulsa native Jim Hartz, former 'Today' show co-host, dies at 82

Jim Hartz, an Emmy Award-winning television journalist from Tulsa who as an NBC correspondent and later "Today" show co-anchor with Barbara Walters reported on some of the biggest news stories of his era, died April 17 in Alexandria, Virginia.

He was 82.

Hartz, a graduate of Tulsa Central High School and the University of Tulsa, was a member of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

He co-anchored the NBC's "Today" morning show from 1974 to 1977. He returned for a special appearance in 2014 to help celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Hartz, who between NBC and PBS spent nearly 30 years in television, won several Emmy awards over his career, including for his coverage of the Apollo moon missions and 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

Hartz, who lived in Alexandria, maintained close ties to Oklahoma throughout his life. He was a longtime member and chairman of the Will Rogers Memorial Commission.

Born in Tulsa, James LeRoy Hartz graduated from Central in 1958. He started out at TU as a pre-med student before switching to journalism three years later.

"I was under a lot of pressure from one of my brothers to become a doctor. It took me awhile to realize that's probably not what I wanted to do," Hartz recalled later to the Tulsa World.

Hartz worked in radio for Tulsa's KOME and KRMG stations, before making the jump to television with KOTV. He started as a morning reporter, and at age 23 became KOTV's news director.

Recruited by an NBC scout who came through Tulsa, Hartz soon moved on to the bright lights of New York City, where he joined NBC's flagship station WNBC-TV as the evening news anchor.

An eventful few years there paved the way for his to move to the "Today" show.

In 1974, following the death of his fellow former Oklahoman Frank McGee, Hartz was named to succeed him as co-host of the long-running morning news series.

His three years at the "Today" show coincided with many big news events. When President Richard Nixon resigned during the Watergate scandal, Hartz reported on it to the nation along with Walters and White House correspondent Tom Brokaw.

One of Hartz's favorite "Today" show experiences, he said, was covering the nation's bicentennial, for which he traveled to all 50 states in the span of a year.

Hartz would move on to WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., in 1977, where he anchored the evening newscasts.

Later leaving NBC, he hosted several shows for PBS, including "Over Easy" with Mary Martin and "Innovations."

Among his personal career highlights, Hartz said the Apollo missions were at the top of the list. He covered every manned flight from 1966 to 1976. He also had flown on board the U-2 and SR-71 spy planes.

"I traveled across the world," he said of his career. "It's just one of those things where you're on the go almost 24/7."

Hartz had a long relationship with the Will Rogers Memorial Commission. He served on the commission from 1987 to 2014, much of that time as chairman.

Former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters, who appointed Hartz to commission chairman, said Hartz never forgot where he came from.

"This remarkable man from Tulsa, who co-hosted the 'Today' show, among many other broadcast news achievements, came home to help with the Will Rogers Commission and on many other endeavors for his home state," Walters said. "He carried with him the Oklahoma Standard. God Speed Jim Hartz."

"Jim used to say there was no greater place to grow up than Tulsa," said Alex Hartz, Hartz's wife. "His work for the Will Rogers Memorial Commission was dear to his heart and he believed deeply in the mission of the museum."

Among other state honors, Hartz was named an official Tulsa Press Club Media Icon and a member of the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Hartz was preceded in death by his son, John Hartz.

Survivors include his wife, Alex; daughters Jana Maher and Nancy Cole; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be directed to the COPD Foundation, Christ Church Foundation (Christ Episcopal Church, Alexandria, Virginia) or the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.

