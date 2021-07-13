Tulsa auto dealership owner Don Thornton dies at 87

He later added Don Thornton Cadillac and Tulsa's first stand-alone Audi dealership.

Thornton, in a 2016 interview with the Tulsa World, said perhaps the most rewarding part of his work was the impact he had on young car sellers, adding that he mentored several who went on to become dealers themselves.

“I am a dumb Southerner from North Carolina who wasn’t that smart. But I had a lot of mentors who helped me,” he said. “With the right training, you take someone who has never flown an aircraft and make him a pilot.”

To sell cars for him, one quality was indispensable: “Do they care about people? If you are just in it for the dollar, we can sense that.”

Thornton added, “To take a guy who hasn’t sold cars and see him grow and develop and see how his family reacts as he does more for his family. That is what makes me feel incredible.”

Thornton was a leader in his industry, and was past chairman of the Oklahoma Motor Vehicle Commission and Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association.