Tulsa Arms Show owner Joe Wanenmacher dies at 87

More than that to Andrus, Wanenmacher, whom he'd known for 30 years, was also "a dear friend filled with kindness, and a genuinely good human."

"There's something very comforting," he added, "about knowing real people, who are hard-working, kind-hearted, generous, and still able to build a reputable and productive business."

Wanenmacher was a born promoter, and under him, the Tulsa Arms Show also became known for its celebrity guests. They ranged from Lash LaRue, Dan "Grizzly Adams" Haggerty and other stars of western film and television to the real-life crew of the Enola Gay, which dropped the first atomic bomb during World War II.

In addition to the guest stars and historic gun exhibits, Wanenmacher credited politics and gun control efforts with helping boost the event.

Tightened restrictions in the 1990s, for example, seemed only to help, spurring attendance and sales to new heights.

Wanenmacher, whose father Joseph Wanenmacher Sr. was a pioneer in the field of petroleum engineering, was a petroleum engineer by trade. After graduating from the University of Texas, he returned to Tulsa in 1961 to work at his father's consulting firm.