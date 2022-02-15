Tulsa Arms Show owner Joe Wanenmacher dies at 87

Joe Wanenmacher, a longtime Tulsa gun show owner and promoter who built his Tulsa Arms Show into an event known around the world to collectors and fans of firearms, died Thursday, Feb. 10.
He was 87.
A service is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church. Stanleys Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wanenmacher began producing the Tulsa Arms Show, billed as the largest gun show in the world, in 1968 and personally directed it for more than 50 years.
Held twice a year at Expo Square at the Tulsa County fairgrounds, the event draws more than 7,000 exhibitors from all over the globe and crowds of over 35,000.
Wanenmacher, who turned the show into a family business, built it up by recruiting the best exhibitors he could find, as he traveled to other shows across the country and internationally.
Starting from just a handful of tables, it grew to around 400 over its first decade under Wanenmacher. Today, the show boasts more than 4,000 tables, and takes up 11 acres. The next show is scheduled for April 2-3.
"Joe was a trailblazer in the event industry … an honest, innovative, and a tremendously successful event promoter," said Mark Andrus, Expo Square president and CEO.
More than that to Andrus, Wanenmacher, whom he'd known for 30 years, was also "a dear friend filled with kindness, and a genuinely good human."
"There's something very comforting," he added, "about knowing real people, who are hard-working, kind-hearted, generous, and still able to build a reputable and productive business."
Wanenmacher was a born promoter, and under him, the Tulsa Arms Show also became known for its celebrity guests. They ranged from Lash LaRue, Dan "Grizzly Adams" Haggerty and other stars of western film and television to the real-life crew of the Enola Gay, which dropped the first atomic bomb during World War II.
In addition to the guest stars and historic gun exhibits, Wanenmacher credited politics and gun control efforts with helping boost the event.
Tightened restrictions in the 1990s, for example, seemed only to help, spurring attendance and sales to new heights.
Wanenmacher, whose father Joseph Wanenmacher Sr. was a pioneer in the field of petroleum engineering, was a petroleum engineer by trade. After graduating from the University of Texas, he returned to Tulsa in 1961 to work at his father's consulting firm.
It was soon afterward that he joined the Indian Territory Gun Collectors Association, a group of gun enthusiasts who had started an annual collectors show in 1955.
"At that time I was a shooter and not too interested in gun collecting. I was probably one of their worst club members," Wanenmacher recalled once to the Tulsa World.
But he was later voted club secretary, which he only learned afterward came with the responsibility of coordinating the shows.
Wanenmacher, who counted the late Haggerty, a show regular, among his friends, was just as tough as his Grizzly Adams character.
Once in his early 80s, over just a short span of months, he survived a heart attack, bone cancer, and a traumatic head injury from a fall.
He bounced back in time to direct the next show.
Wanenmacher's son, Joe Wanenmacher III, said his father finally passed the show's reins a couple of years ago. But he was still involved in major decisions, including the tough one in 2020 to cancel both shows due to the pandemic.
He said he's glad his father got to live long enough to see the event fully rebound.
"We were back to normal last show in 2021," Wanenmacher III said.
He said his father would want the show to continue as long as possible, and that's what the family plans to do.
Wanenmacher, he added, loved the interaction with the exhibitors and the public that the show allowed him.
"He was a people person and a gun person. So it was kind of a match made in heaven for him."
Also, he added, his father "was born and raised here, and he was proud of how big a contributor to the Tulsa economy the shows were."
Wanenmacher's survivors include his wife, Kathleen; children Joe Wanenmacher III, Mark Wanenmacher and Kari Wanenmacher; three grandchildren; a sister, Patti Apple; and his stepchildren, Rob King and Lydia King.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.