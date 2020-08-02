Thula Lois Dyer Fletcher was born May 25, 1924 in Macon County, Tennessee. She was the third child born to Jesse James Dyer and Laura Polston Hubbard.
Ms. Fletcher was preceded in death by her husband, Joshua Belle Fletcher, Jr.; her son, Joshua Belle Fletcher, III; her father, Jesse Dyer; her mother, Laura Polston Hubbard; two brothers, Lawrence Dyer and James Dyer; a sister, Lavina Holder; her paternal grandparents, Joel and Betty Beasley Dyer; her maternal grandparents, James and Darthula Morgan Polston; as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Ms. Fletcher attended schools in Macon and Davidson Counties in Tennessee and what is now Welch College in Nashville.
In addition to being the wife of her minister husband, Ms. Fletcher worked as a seamstress for many companies in Tennessee and Oklahoma. Her last employment was with City Tent and Awning of Tulsa. She retired from this company at the age of 90.
On the morning of July 25, 2020, Ms. Fletcher's soul made its way to Heaven to join the host of family awaiting her and to see God who she tenderly referred to as "The Lord". She is survived by her daughter, Judy Fletcher-Childress and beloved son-in-law, Fulton Eugene Childress of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren, Laura Clenney of Dallas, TX, Trevor Clenney and his wife, Christie of Midlothian, TX, Cari Murray of Tahlequah, OK, and Joshua Roper and his wife, Tammy of Tulsa, OK; and ten grandchildren, Skyler, Avery, Chayse, and Wesley Clenney, Miles and Liam Murray, Gaige, Gabriel, Garrison, and Griffin Roper.
A private Graveside Service was held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
