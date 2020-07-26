Thomas Jay "Tom" McCaslin, 91, of Norman, OK, formerly of Tulsa, passed away July 15, 2020. He was born August 28, 1928 in McAlester, OK, to George and Lillian (Whiteside) McCaslin. Tom lived most of his life in Tulsa, where he graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1946. Tom served in the U.S. Army in 1946-47. He attended Tulsa University, where he sang with TU's Radio Choir. Tom worked on KOTV as vocalist on the Bill Glass TV Show in the 1950's. He was a well-known singer, drummer and entertainer. Tom performed at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and throughout Oklahoma. Tom was a retired real estate broker and he and Gay were owners of radio station KOMH in Bartlesville, OK. Tom married Gay Beech in 1952 and they were married for 52 years until her death in 2004. Preceded in death by son, Scott McCaslin. Survived by: daughters, Karin Fain and husband, Robert, of Norman, and April McCaslin; grandsons, Jason Fain and wife, Noura, of Houston, TX, and Jeremy McCaslin; and great-granddaughter, Aubrey McCaslin. Tom will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. A memorial service to celebrate his life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK.
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.