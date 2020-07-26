Thomas Jay "Tom" McCaslin, 91, of Norman, OK, formerly of Tulsa, passed away July 15, 2020. He was born August 28, 1928 in McAlester, OK, to George and Lillian (Whiteside) McCaslin. Tom lived most of his life in Tulsa, where he graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1946. Tom served in the U.S. Army in 1946-47. He attended Tulsa University, where he sang with TU's Radio Choir. Tom worked on KOTV as vocalist on the Bill Glass TV Show in the 1950's. He was a well-known singer, drummer and entertainer. Tom performed at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and throughout Oklahoma. Tom was a retired real estate broker and he and Gay were owners of radio station KOMH in Bartlesville, OK. Tom married Gay Beech in 1952 and they were married for 52 years until her death in 2004. Preceded in death by son, Scott McCaslin. Survived by: daughters, Karin Fain and husband, Robert, of Norman, and April McCaslin; grandsons, Jason Fain and wife, Noura, of Houston, TX, and Jeremy McCaslin; and great-granddaughter, Aubrey McCaslin. Tom will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. A memorial service to celebrate his life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK.

