Terry Law
Christian evangelist and humanitarian, Dr. Terry Law, entered into his rest on August 31, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice D'Arpa Law. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Law, seven children, and ten grandchildren. Dr. Law was renowned for his preaching and humanitarian work that took him into more than 75 nations, with emphasis on both the Communist and Muslim worlds.

Born in western Canada on April 8, 1943, Dr. Law graduated summa cum laude from Oral Roberts University in 1969, and founded Living Sound International, a pace-setting team of contemporary "musicianaries". In 1987, Dr. Law switched his ministry appeal from music to much-needed humanitarian aid. Following the 9/11 attacks, he began delivering aid to refugee camps ranging from Pakistan to Iraq. His work in Iraq has continued with special emphasis on Iraqi Kurdistan, where he is hallowed in the halls of Kurdish government.

His latest venture, terrylawspeaks.com, is Fresh Water for the Nineveh Plain, providing filtered water to villages that survived the ISIS massacres of 2014.

Dr. Law was the author of nine books, and his life story is told in "Storm Chaser: The Terry Law Story".

A memorial service for Dr. Law will be held on Tuesday, September 8, at 1 pm in ORU's Christ Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

https://www.schaudtfuneralservice.com/

