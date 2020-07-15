Terrence Paul Templin, 88, died peacefully in Tulsa, OK, on June 10, 2020, and passed into Heaven.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Olive. He also leaves behind his three children, Joyce Krag with husband, Ron, Wayne Templin, and Tara Sikes with husband, Jim along with grandchildren, Michelle and Brandon. Terry's brother, Frank preceded him in death. He is survived by his siblings, Eileen Duffy with husband, Eddie, Howard Templin with wife, Barbara, Timothy Templin with wife, Claudia, and Geneva Templin with husband, Steve.
Terry was born August 26, 1931, to Leo and Helen Templin in Wheeling, WV. He was a talented and accomplished athlete, competing in basketball, football, baseball, and track and field. He was proud to be a member of the Wheeling High basketball team that won the 1950 State Basketball Championship. He graduated from Wheeling High School, and loved attending his high school reunions.
Terry served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953-1954. He was married to his wife, Olive, in 1954, and they built a life and raised their family in Tulsa. Terry worked diligently as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service until his retirement. He also loved working as a referee for basketball and football, where he found lifelong friendships.
He will be remembered for his unconditional love for his family and friends.
A service will be held at Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel on July 16, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow.
