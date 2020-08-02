1953 - 2020
Susan Niemi was born on October 31, 1953, in Norman, Oklahoma, to Joan Bradley and Dudley Digges Morgan, Jr. She passed away from coronavirus on July 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Susan was a lifelong Tulsan, where she graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in 1971 and attended Oklahoma State University shortly thereafter. She was an exceptional mother to her two daughters, who Susan never failed to remind them how proud she was of them. Susan was kind-hearted, non-judgemental, and always accepting of others. She was an aficionado of classic rock, classical music, and opera as well as a devoted Democrat. Susan loved meeting new people, Halloween, and animalsespecially cats and kittens. She was a beautiful person and a friend to anyone who needed a gentle shoulder to lean on. Susan was a parishioner at Trinity Episcopal Church in Downtown Tulsa.
Susan is survived by her children, Meredith Susan Niemi of Austin, Texas, and Julie Abell Niemi of Los Angeles, California; and her five siblings, Melissa Young of Destin, Florida, Dudley Digges Morgan III of New Orleans, Louisiana, Chris Morgan of Claremore, Oklahoma, Tim Morgan of Tulsa, and Michael Morgan of Oklahoma City; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother and father; and sister, Jennifer Abell Morgan.
The family wishes to thank the Rev. Dr. W. Lee Dominick, Rector of Trinity Parish for his prayers and comfort, and Dr. Robert Sonnenschein for his guidance during a difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Susan's memory. A private ceremony will be held in Tulsa on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.