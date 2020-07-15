Lucy (Sue) Allan Ford, 88, of Tulsa, OK, passed away in Edmond on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Sue was born in Denver, CO, on May 6, 1932. Sue married Wally Ford, the love of her life on June 25, 1954 and they were married for 56 wonderful years. A breast cancer survivor, Sue co-founded OK Project Woman to help the uninsured receive services for free. Sue is survived by her brother, Bob; son, David and wife, Tonya; son, Paul and wife, Tracey; granddaughter, Laura and husband, James; great-grandchildren, Nori, Jonah and Selah; granddaughter, Emily and husband, Daniel and great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Baylor. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wallace (Wally) Ford and other loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to OK Project Woman. www.butler-stumpff.com.

