Stacy Anne Jacobs, a life-long resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, died unexpectedly on July 12, 2020 at the age of 44. She was a devoted mother, sister, and daughter. Stacy is survived by her sons, Jacob and Jordan; sisters, Kristin and identical twin, Stephanie. She is also survived by her loving parents, Ginni and Harry Jacobs; aunt, Karen Tandy; uncles, AR Tandy and John D. Freeman, III; brothers-in-law, Rob Melton and Hayden Greene; cousins, Al Tandy and Julia Tandy; and nephew, Mason Greene.
Stacy was born in Tulsa, at Saint Francis Hospital on July 31, 1975. She was a former NICU at St. Francis Hospital, studied at Community Care College, graduated from the Clary Sage College of Cosmetology, Spa & Esthetics. She was a Licensed Massage Therapist practicing at Massage Envy in Tulsa for the last several years. Stacy was deeply passionate about her work.
Stacy loved outdoor activities, including running and cycling. In High School she competed in track, running the 800-meter relay and 200-meter hurdles. She achieved All American status in the hurdles. In cycling, she raced in the Tulsa Tough at the age of 40. She loved to dance and was beginning to master the new, very physical, 'Shuffling'.
Stacy was an avid animal lover. She is survived by her cats she loved dearly, Shadow and Monkey. She loved to laugh, and her laugh was infectious. Stacy was a very spiritual person, sometimes more spirit than flesh, as anyone blessed to have known her would agree. She loved God and attended and volunteered at Life Church in Tulsa Hills. Her most important goal in life was to help people. Stacy had many friends in the field of law enforcement and first responders. It was always her dream to be one. In honor of her life, a foundation in her name will be established soon to benefit the Tulsa Police and Firefighters.
All who knew her feel blessed. We will miss her very much.
Ninde Funeral & Cremation
(918) 742-5556
