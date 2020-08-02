Sheridan "Sherry" Eileen (Smith) Stiller passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 70. She will be remembered for her love for her family, that wonderful voice, and her caring nature.
Sheridan was born May 24, 1950 to Thomas and Eileen Smith in Tulsa. She attended Monte Cassino and graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart (Darien, Connecticut). Sheridan attended University of Tulsa and University of Arizona as an Art major before entering the Interior Design program at the Ringling School of Art (Sarasota, Florida). While there, she met her husband, Rick and brought him home to become a transplant Okie.
Sheridan joined the OSU Tulsa Master Gardener program where she discovered her love with all things horticulture. She worked in several horticulture positions before starting a landscape design business. She also volunteered at the Linnaeus Teaching Garden. Sherry was an incredible painter and esteemed knitter. She knitted a Christmas stocking for many family members until her hands could no longer hold the needles.
Sheridan is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rick and her children and their spouses, Ian and Tracy Stiller and Kelly and Jack Titchener;and her four beautiful grandchildren, Henry, Leo, Rylie, and Cory. She is also survived by her sister, Shelley Jackson of Charlotte, NC; her brother,Keelty Smith of Denver, CO; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Linnaeus Teaching Garden and send cards and personal remembrances to her home. A private family service will be held. A garden party will be held, when it is safe to gather again.
Ninde Brookside (918) 742-5556
