Sharon Martin was born in Ada, Oklahoma, on December 11, 1944 and died in Tulsa on August 20, 2020. Although she had lived in Tulsa since 1976, Sharon always considered herself an "Ada Girl". She was the second of three daughters born to Bill and Marion Castleberry who were themselves longtime residents of Ada. Bill, Marion and Sharon's older sister, Karen Miller have all passed away and now they are all together rejoicing in Heaven. Surviving members of her family include her husband of 49 years, Jerry; their children, Brooke, Clay and Josh and her baby sister, Billie Ann Baucom. Her grandchildren, who were of course, the apples of her eye are McKenzie and Chase Martin, the children of Clay and his wife, Shannon; Mac and Maebry Martin, the children of Josh and his wife, Kaelee; and Mikey Lenahan, the son of Brooke and her husband, Michael. Family was one of Sharon's greatest joys in life and she cared for each of them with a love that knew no bounds. A proud "stay-at home mom" when her children were young, Sharon returned to teaching in 1991 and retired from Tulsa Public Schools' Robert S. Kerr Elementary in 2008. She taught with joy and integrated her love of music in her teaching, greatly impacting her students. The family would like to thank the staff at The Linden at Stonehaven Square Memory Care Unit, Sharon's home for the past 15 months for their care and support. Memorial service 2 pm, Friday, August 28, Tulsa's First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tulsa Alzheimer's Association or simply sing a song to brighten somebody's day.
