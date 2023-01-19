Services set for Michael Sager, Tulsa developer who helped turn around downtown, Blue Dome district

Michael Sager, a visionary real estate developer who was one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of Tulsa’s long-neglected downtown, died Jan. 12.

He was 76.

A celebration of life is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Gateway Event Center, 851 E. Admiral Blvd. Ninde Brookside Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sager, who over three decades helped not only resurrect downtown but was a key player in its continued development, was best known for his contributions to the Blue Dome District.

He was former owner of the iconic Blue Dome Building and other district properties, as well as founder of the Blue Dome Arts Festival.

Sager shifted focus to acquiring and redeveloping old buildings after success in residential development.

“I decided to get out of housing real estate and buy all of downtown I could,” he recalled once to the Tulsa World, adding that there were was no shortage at the time of “abandoned and derelict” buildings.

“It’s expensive to take on an old building that functionally is obsolete,” he added. “But I thought I could make it work. There were other people who had visions for downtown, too. It takes landlords willing to take a risk.”

Sager went in with a partner to buy the Blue Dome Building, which was built in 1925. That led, in turn, to other properties.

Along the way, Sager provided space, support and encouragement to many entrepreneurs and small-business owners, a small legion of whom would always credit him with helping them achieve their dreams.

Jo Armstrong, Blue Dome District advocate and business owner, paid tribute on Facebook to Sager, describing him as a “father figure” to her and her husband, Chris.

“He was our biggest champion, and we loved him,” she said.

Sager was the couple’s landlord when they took over Arnie’s Bar in 2004. They later purchased the Blue Dome Building from him and ultimately were also passed the reins of the arts festival.

“He believed in us when so many others didn’t and was always willing to support the underdog who had dreams,” Armstrong said.

“He was a savvy and fierce businessman, but unlike others, he had such a big heart,” she added. “He rooted for you and desperately wanted to see small, unique, quirky, independent businesses and their owners succeed. ... May his passion for keeping Tulsa local and amazing be felt today by many, and may it be continued.”

A Tulsa native and 1964 Cascia Hall graduate, Sager left Oklahoma after high school.

He went on to found an international shipping company in California. The enterprise’s success allowed him to indulge his spirit of adventure, and for a decade he traveled the world and lived all over the country.

After several years, Sager sold the company and moved back to his hometown.

Sager’s first property in downtown Tulsa was the former Jacobs Hotel building, which he bought with two partners in 1979. It would house nightclubs and a restaurant before being converted for loft-style apartments.

That acquisition was followed later by what Sager considered the real breakthrough: his group’s purchase of the Patrick Building on Third Street between Detroit and Elgin avenues. They went on to found Carmichael’s restaurant at the location, and it became a popular draw.

“It’s always a stair-step process,” Sager said. “There’s no magic potion, but I’ve always believed entertainment, arts and food are the initial attractions to a new district. Then other things will follow.”

A pioneer in creating new uses for long-empty buildings, Sager remained proud of his role in remaking Tulsa’s downtown.

“The greenest and most responsible thing we can do is to redevelop the inventory we have,” Sager said. “We shouldn’t eliminate history.”

Survivors include his wife, Carol Sager; his mother, Patricia Sager; son Patrick Sager; two grandchildren; and a brother, Mark Witt.

