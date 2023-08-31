Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jenk Jones Jr., a former editor and publisher of the Tulsa Tribune and member of one of Oklahoma’s historic newspaper families, died Aug. 23. He was 87.

A memorial service is set for 4 p.m. Friday at All Souls Unitarian Church. Stanleys Funeral Home handled arrangements.

An Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame honoree, Jenkin Lloyd “Jenk” Jones Jr. spent over three decades at the afternoon Tribune, which alongside its morning competitor, the Tulsa World, gave the city two daily newspapers.

He eventually succeeded his father, Jenk Jones Sr., as editor and publisher of the Tribune, holding those positions until it closed in 1992.

The newspaper had been run by a Jones since 1919, when Jones Jr.’s grandfather, Richard Lloyd Jones, bought the then-Tulsa Democrat and renamed it the Tulsa Tribune.

“We put out a hell of a good paper for a long time,” Jones Jr. said on the Tribune’s last day.

While the closure might’ve made economic sense, he added, it was a major loss for Tulsa newspaper readers, who had benefited from the competitive environment.

The Tribune “brought a special and unique brand of journalism to Tulsa and perhaps created a little fire that has made better journalists of its competitors,” Jones said. “No matter how good one newspaper might be, it can’t replace two. … But sometimes, when things are out of your control, you just have to saddle up and ride on down the road.”

Jones worked at the Tribune for 32 years, starting as a reporter before eventually serving as managing editor, executive editor and editor. As a reporter, he specialized in travel and political writing, and he covered eight national conventions.

Later, as an editor, Jones earned the respect and admiration of his reporters.

Former Tribune managing editor and investigative reporter Mary Hargrove said that “hands down, Jenk was the most supportive editor I worked for over my career,” which included four papers.

Under Jones Jr., the Tribune stood out, she added, because he was willing to innovate and try new approaches.

That included allowing Hargrove to set up a full-time investigative department in the early 1980s.

“That was rare for a smaller newspaper,” Hargrove said. “Even more unusual for the time, he put me — a woman — in charge. We tackled everything from examining Oral Roberts’ finances to the collapse of Penn Square Bank.”

Under Jones Jr., the Tribune also created a one-year rotating bureau in Washington, D.C., allowing a number of reporters to experience covering the inner workings of the Capitol.

However far and wide Jones Jr. might send them out, though, his journalists always knew where they could find their leader.

“Jenk’s desk was in the middle of the newsroom,” Hargrove said. “He wanted to be part of the action and to feel the pulse of the newsroom. And he did.”

Jones was also a leader beyond his own newsroom. He was a former director of the AP Managing Editors Association and had served on numerous state and national journalism committees.

Along with the state Journalism Hall of Fame, his honors included membership in the University of Tulsa’s Communication Hall of Fame, a Tulsa Press Club Icon award and an AP Managing Editors Association Meritorious Service Award.

He twice served as a Pulitzer Prize juror and judged journalism contests across the country.

He also taught university-level journalism and Oklahoma political history courses.

Jones enjoyed a long volunteering relationship with various organizations. He’d served on the boards of The Nature Conservancy’s Oklahoma Chapter, the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission, Goodwill Industries of Tulsa, OK Mozart and All Souls Unitarian Church. He was also a longtime docent at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve and the Gilcrease Museum.

Jones was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jerri Jones, and brother, David Jones, a longtime Tribune reporter and editor.

Survivors include two children, Janny Strickland and Landon Jones; two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; and a sister, Georgia Snoke.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Nature Conservancy, Oklahoma Chapter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.