Service held for former Sand Springs Mayor Artie Palk, 82

He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Palk was instrumental in bringing storm spotter training to Sand Springs, working closely with the National Weather Service to keep the community’s residents safe.

He was the 2006 recipient of the John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship.

City Manager Mike Carter said that across the state, Palk seemed to know somebody in every town because of his time in the banking profession.

“I don’t think you’ll find many people more well-thought-of,” he said.

“Personally, I thought of him as one of my close friends,” said Carter, who was the city’s police chief for six years. “We met through my activities with the Police Department.

“We’d watch the weather together. I was a shift supervisor at the time, and we became very close.”

Carter said Palk was someone he turned to for guidance.

“I thought a lot of his advice,” he said. “I sought his advice out a lot on a lot of different topics over the years.