Service Friday for former Sand Springs Mayor Artie Palk, 82

A celebration of life is planned Friday for Artie Palk, a former Sand Springs mayor and former Tulsa banker who died Tuesday in Tulsa at age 82.

The service is set for 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs.

Artie Frank Palk, who was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Ada to Lawrence and Ruby (Smith) Palk, attended the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

He moved to Sand Springs in 1961.

Palk served on the Sand Springs City Council and Municipal Authority from 1975 to 1983 and was the city’s eighth mayor, serving in that role from 1978 to 1983.

He also was a vice president at Bank One in Tulsa, retiring after 42 years.

Palk also served on the Sand Springs Development Authority; was an original trustee of the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority; was a founding member and president of the Sand Springs Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association; and was a member of the Volunteers in Police Services, or VIPS.