Service Friday for former Sand Springs Mayor Artie Palk, 82

A celebration of life is planned Friday for Artie Palk, a former Sand Springs mayor and former Tulsa banker who died Tuesday in Tulsa at age 82.
The service is set for 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs.
Artie Frank Palk, who was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Ada to Lawrence and Ruby (Smith) Palk, attended the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
He moved to Sand Springs in 1961.
Palk served on the Sand Springs City Council and Municipal Authority from 1975 to 1983 and was the city’s eighth mayor, serving in that role from 1978 to 1983.
He also was a vice president at Bank One in Tulsa, retiring after 42 years.
Palk also served on the Sand Springs Development Authority; was an original trustee of the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority; was a founding member and president of the Sand Springs Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association; and was a member of the Volunteers in Police Services, or VIPS.
Palk volunteered at the city’s Emergency Operations Center before he became its assistant director, and he also volunteered many hours at such events as the Herbal Affair and Festival, the homecoming and Christmas parades, and the Tulsa Run.
Palk was a HAM radio operator and helped with a lot of charity events using those talents.
He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
Palk was instrumental in bringing storm spotter training to Sand Springs, working closely with the National Weather Service to keep the community’s residents safe.
He was the 2006 recipient of the John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship.
City Manager Mike Carter said that across the state, Palk seemed to know somebody in every town because of his time in the banking profession.
“I don’t think you’ll find many people more well-thought-of,” he said.
“Personally, I thought of him as one of my close friends,” said Carter, who was the city’s police chief for six years. “We met through my activities with the Police Department.
“We’d watch the weather together. I was a shift supervisor at the time, and we became very close.”
Carter said Palk was someone he turned to for guidance.
“I thought a lot of his advice,” he said. “I sought his advice out a lot on a lot of different topics over the years.
“He was beloved by a lot of the community,” Carter said. “For a lot of people, he’ll always be 'mayor' to them.”
Montie Box, a longtime Sand Springs businessman and philanthropist, said Palk “was just a good person — a good Sandite.”
If anyone asked Palk to do anything, “he was right in the middle of it,” Box said. “He spent a lot of time trying to make Sand Springs better.”
Box said it’s “hard to replace a person like Artie Palk. You don’t replace him. You just say, ‘Well, he was a good man, and let’s tell the world that he was a good person.’”
Palk “always had a positive attitude about Sand Springs,” Box said. “He was well-loved in this community.”
Palk was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for 60 years and served on various boards and committees there.
“He was a man of faith,” Carter said. “He didn’t just talk the talk; he walked the walk.”
Palk also was a Big 8 Conference football official from 1969 to 1992, working primarily as a back judge.
He told the Tulsa World in 2005 that he began officiating as a volunteer during college intramural games.
After marrying his wife, Steffeny, whose father, Ed Dubie — a longtime Sand Springs coach and athletic director — was a Big 8 official, he started attending meetings and working his way up the football ladder, officiating grade school, then junior high, high school and, finally, college games.
His first Big 8 game was between the University of Nebraska and Kansas State University.
“Naturally, I had a few butterflies,” Palk told the Tulsa World. “But I remember my father-in-law saying that if you go to a game and don’t have a few butterflies, then you'd better quit.”
Coincidentally, his last game would feature the same two teams in the 1992 Coca-Cola Tokyo Bowl.
Between those two games, Palk would have a lot of butterflies, officiating in 17 bowl games, including the Cotton, Sugar, Sun, Gator and Aloha bowls, and several conference games with national championship hopes on the line.
One of the biggest games he officiated was the 1983 Sugar Bowl, in which No. 1 Penn State defeated No. 2 University of Georgia.
“You just do the best job you can” when officiating at games with so much at stake, Palk told the World.
After retiring from officiating, Palk — who was a huge OU Sooners fan — observed Big 8 officials and rated their performances.
A post on the city of Sand Springs’ Facebook page says Palk “represented the fundamental qualities of an outstanding citizen; his integrity, unselfish service, and great respect for the City of Sand Springs and its citizens is memorable.”
The post says Palk “will always be remembered for his humbleness, which is contrasted by the fact that our community will forever be in his debt for his dedication to duty in the service of his fellow citizens of Sand Springs.”
Palk is survived by his wife, Steffeny Palk, of the home; two daughters, Suzanne Maloney and her husband, Greg, of Sand Springs and Stacey Maxon and her husband, Chris, of Norman; one son, Scott Palk, and his wife, Laura, of Norman; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial donations are being made to the First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs.
