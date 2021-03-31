Sculptor Jason M. 'Briggs' Stone dies at 76

Jason M. “Briggs” Stone, the son of acclaimed Oklahoma sculptor Willard Stone and a sculptor in his own right, died Tuesday at his home in Pryor. He was 76.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Willard Stone homeplace in Locust Grove. The Rev. Doug Sullivent will officiate and services have been entrusted to the Locust Grove Funeral Home.

Jason Stone, born Feb. 2, 1945, was a 1963 graduate of Locust Grove High School. He worked for a time as an electrician, but he shared the same passion for sculpting as his father, who died in 1985.

According to information provided by the funeral home, Jason Stone was a master artist for the Five Civilized Tribes Museum. He passed his artistic abilities on to his children.

Stone is survived by, his wife of over 25 years, Patti Stone; eight children: Tony Stone of Inola, Tracy Stone of Lodi, California, Ammie Sullivent of Owasso, Mitzi Stone of Tulsa, Joel Stone of Maumelle, Ark., Joe Peaden of Spavinaw, Jason Peaden of Lakewood, Washington, and Chris Edison of Pryor; four sisters: Nettie Sanders of Chouteau, Evelyn Holland of Chouteau, Lyda Henson of Locust Grove, Linda Callery of Claremore; three brothers: Dwight Stone of Locust Grove, Rocky Stone of Inola, Michel Stone of Locust Grove; 17 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jason Wesley Stone; a sister, Irene “Skez” Stone; and two brothers, Grant Stone and Danny Stone.

