Deridder, LA. Born July 13, 1941 in Tulsa, OK, died August 17, 2020, age 79. Graduated from Will Rogers High School Class of 1959. U.S. Air Force veteran. Police officer for Ft. Smith, AR and retired Burlington RR inspector. Deridderretirementrehab.com

