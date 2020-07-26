Russ passed away on July 22, 2020. He had a remarkable talent and love for teaching and coaching. During his 40 year career, he taught in Foyil, OK; Tulsa's MacArthur Elementary, and substituted for Broken Arrow and Vo-Tech schools. Russ' true devotion was to his family: Rachel and his 3 terrific sons, Jason, Jared, and Jonathan. His new love was to enjoy his 2 grandsons, Henry and Samuel. Visit www.floralhaven.com/obituaries

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Swekosky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

